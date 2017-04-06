Super Rugby Round 7 tips and predictions: Join us for more perfect rounds!

Across the 2016 Super Rugby season, the esteemed tipping panel managed just nine perfect rounds during the regular season.

In 2017, after six rounds, we’ve already had ten.

Last week, it officially got ridiculous. And depressing, from my point of view. Four perfect rounds, undoubtedly aided by the Force’s inability to play out the full 80 minutes last weekend in Auckland.

But I suspect it might be a bit harder that that this week. Or at least I bloody hope so…

Last week: Perfect rounds for everyone! Except Brett: 6

Nobes

“Is this the end of perfect rounds? I am pretty sure about it. I feel very uncomfortable with three or four picks and I am happy to have been able to make up some ground in the last four rounds.

“The Waratahs will not be able to handle the Hurricanes in NZ. And the Bulls will beat the Sunwolves. The New Zealand derby makes me very nervous but with a shaky hand I will go ahead and write down the home team.

“Oh dear, I have to pick the Brumbies because they play at home and are rested, but the Reds are due for a win.

“Jags will take the Sharks because …. eh…. there are thirteen players that will been at a Boks camp this week for three days and will not be able to prepare the game at will. The Stormers over the Chiefs, the team from NZ is traveling with some important absences and it is about time a team from those Islands get beaten by a team from a continent.

“The last game will have to show the Force as winners but Kings have been improving.

“I made some controversial picks and I know my competitors will want to take advantage of this. But it is time get out of the comfort zone, shake the bee nest, and see what happens.

Tips: Hurricanes, Bulls, Highlanders, Brumbies, Jaguares, Stormers, Force.

Digger

“Tough round this, and I can honestly say that I am uncomfortable with a few of my picks this week but you have to pick something at the end of the day!

“I feel the Bulls pick themselves in Tokyo, too much in the forwards to ignore though a potential banana skin after plenty of travel while I have to take the Highlanders at home, they are playing with more cohesion and structure compared to the Blues but those Blues, they certainly have the talent.

“Brumbies and Reds? I just don’t know. In the end, I will cop out and side with the ‘safety’ of the home side; I think the Brumbies are more in tune with their game plans and structures at this time, while the Sharks at home are a must pick, despite what looks a very good Jags side. Also because of my latest man crush of Curwin Bosch.

“Stormers and Chiefs? It’s not getting any easier. Despite the absences, I will still nervously back the Chiefs, but the Stormers have yet to earn my trust in their abilities just yet, despite their very good form. I am particularly nervous, too, given the Stormers will want some form of ‘payback’ after their disappointing finals match last season against this very side. Rugby players have long memories, but the Chiefs should be ready for that.

“Capping things off, the Force over the Kings in Perth should be as straight forward as it looks. Oh yeah, and ‘Canes by plenty.”

Tips: Hurricanes, Bulls, Highlanders, Brumbies, Sharks, Chiefs, Force

Our man in France, Harry Jones…

“The Hurricanes by at least “plenty.” The Bulls by a few. Only a few. Might even concede a pushover try. Bulls cannot scrum this year.

“The Highlanders at home by about seven. The Brumbies by one point, maybe.

“The game in Durban could be a real cracker. I suppose I’ll take the home side. Sharks by a 65 m Bosch kick. The Stormers have too much in the pack for a Cane-less Chief side.

“And the Force will survive the improved Kings.”

Tips: Hurricanes, Bulls, Highlanders, Brumbies, Sharks, Stormers, Force.

Brett

For 65 minutes last Saturday, I was feeling like a tipping genius. And then the Blues scored another try against the run, and my perfect round was shot. And if my round was shot, that meant… ooh, I still shudder thinking about it.

This week is genuinely tough to pick, and I reckon there’s at least one upset coming. But it won’t be Friday night, where yet another Waratahs loss will lead to yet another backline combination in Round 8.

Here’s the first upset: chalk one up for the Moondogs. They’re rested, and the Bulls with a heap of injuries and no evident direction are limping to Tokyo from Auckland with their tail between their legs. The Sunwolves can play great rugby in patches, and I reckon they’ll finally get it right over eighty minutes at home.

Highlanders look too good for the Blues, who I think were flattered by last week’s scoreline. I’m still not sure they were the best side on the day.

And I’m picking the Brumbies at home, but beware the wounded Reds. They’ve copped the public rocket from the coach, now two of them have been dropped after getting out on the sauce after a thumping. The planets are aligning for a bounce result, and the Brumbies will need to play better than they have been.

Curwin Bosch is an extraordinary talent, there’s no doubt about that. But he’s a lone hand at the moment, and the Sharks are settling at that lowly expectation level I pegged them at the start of the year. The Jaguares will also be rested, and Nobes makes a great point about Springbok preps.

Stormers look too strong for the Chefs minus a few key cooks, and the Force will be too good in front of the Sea of Blue.

Tips: Hurricanes, Sunwolves, Highlanders, Brumbies, Jaguares, Stormers, Force.

Get your tips in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed before kick-off in the Hurricanes-Waratahs game on Friday.

Loading…

The Sure Thing

The one thing we’re all absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend. Well, pretty certain…

Digger

“The losing side from the Highlanders and Blues encounter will definitely not make the finals this season. And Bosch will do something brilliant.”

Harry

“The battle at Newlands will revolve around the big second rowers.”

Nobes

“There will be movements in our ladder this week and I am not sure about any of my tips.”

Brett

No perfect rounds this week. And I reckon this is the weekend a couple of South African sides take a hit. I’m looking at you, Bulls and Sharks.

Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…