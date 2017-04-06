Tedesco tempted by stable of NRL rivals

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

James Tedesco admits the off-field stability at interested NRL rivals like Canterbury and the Sydney Roosters is “tempting” him to leave the Wests Tigers.

On the same day Ivan Cleary confirmed Mitchell Moses was leaving for Parramatta next year, Tedesco revealed he had been pursued by both the Bulldogs and Roosters.

“Those two teams are interested,” Tedesco told C91.3fm

The 24-year-old fullback insists his first priority is to stay at the Tigers but it is stability and success, not money, that will secure his signature.

Already a NSW State of Origin representative, Tedesco is yet to play finals football since making his debut in 2012 and is about to play under his fourth full-time coach at the club.

“The Tigers have always been down the bottom,” Tedesco said.

“They’ve always been having off-field dramas and that stuff gets quite annoying over the years when you have to keep putting up with it.

“That stability at other clubs is tempting, I guess, when you think about it.”

Tedesco would be valuable at either the Bulldogs or Roosters, but is yet to enter formal negotiations with either.

Will Hopoate is off-contract at the end of the year at Canterbury, while Michael Gordon is considering retiring at the end of the year from the Tricolours.

Tedesco, meanwhile, is clear in his desire to work closely with Cleary as a fellow-fullback but also wants to see clear improvement across the entire squad.

“Our performances need to improve,” Tedesco said.

“Ivan might be able to come in and improve that and I might be able to see long-term that we are able to win premierships.

“I think when you look at clubs like the Bulldogs, for instance, you know they’re always going to be strong.

“They’re always going to be run from the top very powerfully and you know they’re going to be up there.”

Meanwhile, Cleary made obvious his expectations that Moses would remain committed to the Tigers while at the club in 2017.

Moses declined to comment on Thursday when approached by reporters at Sydney airport as the Tigers headed for Townsville, as did his teammates in waiting at Parramatta training.

But Cleary said he didn’t expect problems from his five-eighth.

“I would have thought if he’s made the decision to move on, like other players at other clubs, it’s important that you finish well at the club at you’re at,” Cleary told Triple M.

Cleary also backed the club’s stance to focus on the signatures of Woods and Tedesco, amid reports that halfback Luke Brooks has already agreed to a two-year contract extension.

“Over the weekend, there was a bit an adjustment in the salary cap forecasting for next year, so in fairness, we wanted to secure some risk against the club,” Cleary said.

“So we decided to prioritise James Tedesco and Aaron Woods and withdrew an offer for Mitchell.

“Since, my understanding is that Mitchell has signed (for Parramatta).”

Cleary also reiterated his stance that the Tigers’ big-name players had to decide if they wanted to be a part of the club’s future or not.

“It’s pretty simple for me and the club – we want players who are committed to the club, committed to building a future here,” he said.