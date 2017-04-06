Medaglia d’Oro’s colt fetches two million dollar price tag

Lot 131 is paraded in the auction ring before being sold to BC3 Thoroughbreds. AAP Image/Paul Miller

The colt of champion American stallion Medaglia d’Oro has been auctioned off for a hefty $2.4 million on the second day of the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sales.

The colt fetched the highest price out of 226 sales over the opening two days, becoming the most expensive buy in four years for the Easter Yearling Sales.

Bidding kicked off at $1 million, going on to reach the $2.4 million mark and landing in the hands of a syndicate led by some of the biggest studs in the country.

Coolmore, Aquis Farm, and Stonestreet stud all have a piece of the colt now, who was highlighted as a front-runner leading into the sales.

Justin Fung, a member of the Aquis Farm stable, believes the opportunity to snatch him up was simply too great to let slide.

“We’ve been in talks with all these groups for months, it wasn’t really a formal group for this horse, it was just us talking together and realising that we couldn’t pass up on the opportunity,” said Fung.

A sire like Medaglia d’Oro – who has bred 129 winners, including 22 stakes winners – was an impressive stallion on the track, and with a pedigree like his, it’s easy to see why his colt fetched the price it did.

“I’m a fan of Medaglia d’Oro, I’ve got an affinity for him, I love the pedigree and everyone who had seen him said he is a special colt,” praised Fung.

“We needed to go hard for him and we all made the decision to do it and we weren’t going to stop.”

Despite all the positives surrounding the mammoth sale, Fung aired a hint of caution towards the running of the colt with so many studs vying for control.

“You don’t want to count your chicks before they hatch so we will have that discussion and give him every opportunity to succeed.”

With so many high-class owners lining up to take over the new racing prodigy, the matter of who will be training him is well and truly up in the air.

The monetary figure overtakes last year’s record sale of $2.3 million, set by the half-brother of Winx.

He is one of 26 colts and fillies to come from the pedigree of Medaglia d’Oro who have hit the market at the Sales.

Medaglia d’Oro won just over five-and-a-half million dollars in his career, with eight wins, including the Donn Handicap, Strub Stakes, and the Whitney Handicap, as well as seven place finishes from 17 runs.