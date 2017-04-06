The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 3

Well folks after tipping nine from nine last week, I’ve decided to retire while at the top of my game… just kidding! Let’s get into The Roar’s AFL expert tips for Round 3.

Clear match of the round this week is the Saturday night Showdown – Port Adelaide and Adelaide are first and second on the ladder, amazingly, and neither has put a foot wrong so far in the first two weeks.

Adelaide have played a higher quality of opposition than Port have and so they get the tip in my book, but with both sides in red hot form this one is very much up for grabs. Cancel your Saturday night plans and get in front of this one.

Arguably the toughest match of the round to tip though is Geelong and Melbourne, with neither side looking especially convincing in Round 2 – but getting wins anyway – and then this is further complicated by suspensions for Jesse Hogan and Jordan Lewis.

I reckon if both sides play to their best then Melbourne have a depth of talent across the field that can get the job done, but the potential for a game-busting performance from one of Geelong’s stars is very much there, or their extra experience could win out.

I’m tipping Melbourne with absolutely no confidence whatsoever, which I guess is not an unfamiliar feeling to the MFC faithful.

There’s some upset potential in Sydney versus Collingwood, Richmond versus West Coast and St Kilda versus Brisbane. I’m tipping the favourites – Sydney, West Coast and St Kilda – in all three, but I suspect at least one will fall short.

GWS’ match against North Melbourne in Hobart should go much better than the last time they played them there, Essendon should move to 3-0 with a win over Carlton, and Gold Coast could be in for another week of pain as Hawthorn look set to unleash their frustrations on the hapless Suns.

The Western Bulldogs to tear apart Fremantle on Saturday night will has got to be my Lock of the Week though. Dockers fans could be forgiven for staying home to watch the Showdown instead.

Maddy Friend

Sydney, GWS, West Coast, Geelong, Adelaide, Bulldogs, St Kilda, Essendon, Hawthorn

The Swans and Pies are both winless heading into their clash, and will both be looking to get on the board. I’m tipping Sydney to continue their good form from last week and get over the Pies.

In their favour is also the fact that the game will he played at the SCG, not ANZ stadium as previous matches between these teams have been, and where the Pies have had the wood over the Swans.

I’d expect GWS to beat North, despite North’s good showing last week, and West Coast should have too much firepower for Richmond.

Before suspensions to Melbourne’s Jesse Hogan and Jordan Lewis, I would have tipped them to beat Geelong, but I’m now leaning towards the Cats, who I think will have an advantage in defence.

The Showdown will be an absolute cracker – I’m tipping the Crows due to their forward firepower, but we’ve seen before that anything can happen in Showdowns.

The Bulldogs were the last team the Dockers beat, but I can’t see them getting over the top of them this time – Bulldogs by plenty.

Saints and Brisbane is interesting, but I’m backing the Saints to get up, as with Essendon and Hawks.

Cameron Rose

Sydney, GWS, West Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Bulldogs, St Kilda, Essendon, Hawthorn

One of Sydney and Collingwood will be 0-3, and neither will start favourite in their two matches after that which makes Friday night a critical game. You have to go with the Swans at home, but the SCG will suit the Pies’ pressure game, and they can surprise a few.

North have started the season brightly and won’t deserve to be 0-3, but they will be after losing to GWS in Tassie. Richmond get to test themselves against a top quality side in West Coast at the MCG, and will give themselves a chance, but a few injuries hurts them. The Eagles should prevail.

Geelong hasn’t been convincing in two wins, while Melbourne are also undefeated and return to the scene of their scintillating Round 1 victory. The Cats will start strong favourites, but even without Jesse Hogan and Jordan Lewis, if the Demons reproduce their performance against the Saints, they can win.

Match of the round is Adelaide and Port, in a top of the table showdown. The Crows are irresistible at the moment, and look to be a bit more well-rounded than the Power. Hopefully it’s a classic.

You’d back VFL sides to beat Fremantle and Gold Coast at the moment, so the Bulldogs and Hawthorn shouldn’t have any trouble, even if the latter can’t win the flag and is unlikely to play finals.

St Kilda should open their account against Brisbane, and Essendon should beat Carlton to go 3-0, but neither of the favorites in those two games would want to drop their guard.

