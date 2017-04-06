Three young duos to watch in 2017-18

Take a look at some of this year's best Super Bowl commercials

Almost half of the NBA’s 30 teams are already looking ahead to next year. However, for some franchises, the future is looking a lot brighter due to the young talent they have on their rosters.

For the teams that have drafted well over the past few years the path back to respectability is much clearer.

Here is a look at three of the best young duos in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns (21) and Andrew Wiggins (22), Minnesota Timberwolves

The TWolves have been stuck in NBA purgatory since the departure of Kevin Garnett in 2007. No team has a longer playoff drought than Minnesota’s 13 seasons and the team has only achieved 40 wins twice in that span.

That was all meant to change this season, as new head coach Tom Thibodeau inherited a squad brimming with talent.

Minnesota were many experts pick to grab the eighth spot in the west and end their barren run.

In that respect, the season has been a disappointment, as the young roster’s uneven play has seen them fail to challenge for a postseason berth. There have been signs of improvement since the All-Star break, which should light a spark of hope for fans in the frozen north.

The basis for this optimism is based around the team’s two young stars, Karl Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Both won rookie of the year in their first season and have only continued to improve. KAT is averaging 24 points and 12 boards for the year, and looks like an MVP in the making. Meanwhile, Wiggins has improved his scoring by adding a more reliable three-point shot to his deadly midrange game.

Defensive frailties continue to be an issue for both, but in Thibodeau, they have one of the NBA’s premier defensive minds to learn from.

The future certainly looks bright for these two young wolves.

Joel Embiid (23) and Dario Saric (22), Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers have been the laughing stock of the NBA for the past three seasons, making losing to an art form in an attempt to hoard high draft picks and build for the future.

However, many of the players selected with these draft picks have not panned out.

Michael Carter-Williams and Nerlens Noel are no longer with the team and Jahlil Okafor looks to be unsuited for the NBA. These blunders eventually cost general manager Sam Hinkie his job

This year, two picks from the 2014 draft have emerged as potential cornerstones.

After two injury-plagued years Cameroonian centre Joel Embiid finally got on the court. Despite only managing 31 games, Embiid showed the incredible athleticism and wonderful touch around the basket which persuaded Philly to draft him.

Embiid is an elite talent, but it remains to be seen whether he can overcome the injuries that have blighted his fledgling career.

In Embiid’s absence, Croatian rookie Saric has been quietly putting together a solid season. After spending two years honing his game in Europe, the lanky power forward has averaged nearly 18 points per game since the All-Star break and his strength, combined with excellent ball handling, have caused defences all kinds of problems.

He remains a streaky shooter but there is certainly much to like in the young forward’s game.

Nikola Jokić (22) and Jamal Murray (20), Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets aren’t in quite the same situation as the other two teams mentioned, with a shot at the playoffs if they can reel in Portland over the last five games.

Denver does however, have an equally exciting pair of youngsters.

Nikola Jokić, the Serbian centre, can bully defenders inside with his size or hurt you from the perimeter with his silky shooting stroke. If that wasn’t enough, Jokić is an outstanding passer from the post, making him a nightly threat for a triple-double.

Jamal Murray is a super athletic shooting guard, who has really grown into his rookie year. The Canadian prospect out of Kentucky has gradually improved his numbers throughout the season and is becoming a legitimate three-point threat for the Nuggets.

Which young duo do you think will make the biggest impression in 2017-18 season?