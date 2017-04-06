Weighing in on Wehrlein’s mature decision to skip the Chinese GP

News that Pascal Wehrlein will miss this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix has provided further ammunition to those who believe the German isn’t cut out for the rigours of Formula One.

And Wehrlein, who pulled out of last month’s season opening event in Australia ahead of Saturday’s final practice session, could yet be absent from the following weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Most important is that I can train intensively to ensure a 100 percent performance… hopefully this can be in Bahrain, but if not, then we will take the time it needs until Russia”, he remarked.

The 22-year old injured his neck in an incident at January’s Race of Champions, ruling the Sauber recruit out of the first test at Barcelona. That denied him valuable track time, and rendered the Mercedes reserve physically under-prepared for the impending campaign.

Taking part in the final test indicated the former Manor driver had recovered sufficiently, yet Friday’s practice sessions at Melbourne convinced the German that he wasn’t equipped to handle a race distance with the restored emphasis on demanding machinery.

Wehrlein has met subsequent derision from critics. suggesting he doesn’t appreciate the opportunity at hand, that he’s far too selective for an unproven quantity, belying the reality that ailments pertaining to the neck and back are delicate and must be treated as such.

For the first time since refuelling was outlawed in 2010, drivers are on the edge of their seats on account of the aerodynamic overhaul subjecting the neck to considerably increased G-forces. Ill-preparedness in this department carries long lasting implications, thus if anything Wehrlein taking matters into his own hands is a reflection of his maturity, which has been cited as a shortcoming in the past.

His participation in the RoC could be labelled naive, and nobody needs reminding of Robert Kubica’s plight whilst rallying. Yet more esteemed identities such as Sebastian Vettel and Felipe Massa among other active drivers were present at the event in question yet emerged unscathed, therefore it’d be unfair to surmise that Wehrlein’s priorities aren’t in order.

Registering a point in his debut season, the 2015 DTM champion was overlooked for a Mercedes berth upon Nico Rosberg’s unexpected retirement, whilst Manor team-mate Esteban Ocon beat him to the Force India seat, though Wehrlein still boasts a promising future.

That he could miss several events following these ‘rejections’ has been interpreted by some that he lacks the motivation and urgency to race for the backmarker Hinwil outfit. Even so, Wehrlein acknowledges that a Silver Arrows move so soon had the potential to prematurely curtail his career.

Antonio Giovinazzi stands to gain from the German’s continued absence, the Italian having acquitted himself handsomely on debut at Melbourne. It could be argued that his Ferrari reserve status is desirable to the Maranello outfit’s customer, though the latter was deployed to Sauber at Mercedes’ behest, rest assured there is incentive to see Wehrlein return to the cockpit sooner than later.

The Swiss operation would have appreciated his decision to place the team’s wellbeing before pride. It’ll be intriguing if another driver on the grid faces the same hostility endured by Wehrlein should they encounter an injury or fitness based dilemma, with cumulative muscle stress requiring ongoing management for the balance of the season.

The German must be afforded the opportunity to return, allowing performances to represent the definitive judge of his character.

Formula One is an unforgiving beast requiring complete dedication once more, therefore Wehrlein should be unashamed to take the time he requires to deliver his best.