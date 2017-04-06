Western Force put shares on sale

Roar LIVE: Just how screwed is Australian rugby? And what can we do to fix it?

The Western Force are calling on fans to help save the franchise after getting the final tick of approval to start the process of becoming a publicly-owned entity.

The Force’s future remains up in the air as SANZAAR decides the future structure of the Super Rugby competition.

If the South African Rugby Union agrees to cut two of its teams, then the ARU are set to axe one Australian franchise – with the Force reportedly the team to be culled.

The Force are intent to prove they’re too valuable to cut, and they’ve launched an ‘Own the Force’ campaign in a bid to become Australia’s premier publicly-owned club.

The Force initially planned to start selling the shares at $1000 a pop last week, but they had to wait for final approval from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

They have now been given the green light, and started offering the shares on Thursday.

The Force, who are currently owned by the ARU, need to sell a minimum of 5000 shares over the next four months for the new ownership model to go ahead.

“Your support of the ‘Own the Force’ campaign demonstrated to Australian rugby that there are passionate rugby supporters in Western Australia and Rugby in Australia is far more than an East Coast sport,” the Force said in a statement.

“But we must act now to convert that passion to ownership to demonstrate the financial viability of rugby in our state.”

The SARU could decide as early as this week whether or not to cut any of their franchises.

The Force have just one win for the season, but will start as favourites in Saturday’s clash with the Kings in Perth.

Skipper Ben McCalman will make his first appearance of the season after overcoming a thumb injury.