Wests Tigers to play hardball with Moses, demand player swap with Eels

Ivan Cleary: It'll be a challenge for all of us

Former Dally M medallist Danny Buderus believes a Corey Norman-Mitchell Moses halves pairing at Parramatta equals a tryfest for the Eels, but it is unlikely to happen in 2017.

It is understood Wests Tigers are set to not only deny Moses’ request for an immediate release from the club to join their NRL rivals, but also demand the 22-year-old sees out his contract ending this season unless there’s something in it for them.

That involves a possible player swap in order for the Eels to secure the services of Moses who was, until Wednesday, a valued member of the Tigers’ so-called big four.

But after having his multi-year, $600,000-a-season offer from the joint venture pulled, Moses wants out.

He won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, though, especially with halves partner – and newly-signed member of the now apparent big three – Luke Brooks ruled out of Saturday’s clash with North Queensland with a hamstring injury.

The only way Moses will be released is if the Tigers find a replacement or Parramatta offer up a player in return.

If the Eels’ brains trust heard Buderus on Fox Sports’ League Life on Wednesday night, they may well start shuffling the deckchairs.

The former NSW Origin and Australian Test star and Newcastle premiership winner was salivating at the prospect of Moses teaming with Corey Norman.

“It means points. It means points,” Buderus said.

“There’s so much going on there that could really accommodate each other (with) Bevan French at the back.”

While recognising hooker Kaysa Pritchard as an exciting prospect and “really tough player”, Buderus questioned whether the Eels might be looking for the extra creativity in attack that Moses could offer.

“I just think those two (Moses and Norman are the way forward),” Buderus said.

“Defensively, you can have Manu Ma’u or you’d probably have Beau Scott for him as well, so he’s got a bit of protection there.”