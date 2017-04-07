Australia vs USA live stream: How to watch the Davis Cup quarter-final tie on TV or online

The Davis Cup reaches the quarter-final stage and Australia will be out to use their home court advantage and advance over a powerful United States of America outfit. This is The Roar‘s guide to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Davis Cup world group ties are played over three days, with five matches and teams of four players. There are two singles matches on Friday, doubles on Saturday and two reverse singles matches on Sunday.

Nick Kyrgios will once again lead Australia into battle, with the country’s No.1 ranked player in some stunning form. Jordan Thompson joins him for singles, while the successful combination of John Peers and Sam Groth will play doubles.

Jack Sock is the leading light for the USA, and completes a powerful combination alongside the big-serving John Isner while Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, who were dominant against Switzerland in the first round tie will once again line up for doubles.

How to watch on TV

Channel 7 are the exclusive rights holders to Australia’s Davis and Fed Cup ties, as well as the Australian Open and other events played in Australia throughout January.

They are the free-to-air go-to channel for Tennis in Australia and once again they will be covering Australia’s tie against the United States of America live and in full.

While Channel 7 will have very little coverage outside of the matches, they will go live at the scheduled start time on each day – that is – midday (AEST) on Friday, 1pm (AEST) on Saturday and midday again on Sunday.

Their coverage will run until the completion of each match, although if the matches run overtime the Tennis could be shifted to 7TWO to accommodate the news.

How to live stream

With 7 being the exclusive rights holders, their online services will be the only legal way to stream the tie.

Through their 7 Tennis App, which is downloadable on the App Store or Google Play store for free, you can stream all the channels of 7 and when the Australian Open rolls around, multiple outside courts.

The 7 Live app will also allow you to live stream the channels of 7, so is a handy option if you don’t want their Tennis specific app.

If you are looking to stream the tie through desktop, then you will need to use the Plus 7 service.

Don’t forget, The Roar will have a live blog of each match throughout the tie.