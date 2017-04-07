Bennett considers rookies to replace injured Hunt

Which player will be hiding from the coach at half time?

The Broncos are back with a resounding win over the Roosters

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

At sixes and sevens over his next half, Broncos coach Wayne Bennett says little known duo Sam Scarlett and Todd Murphy are in contention to replace injured Brisbane playmaker Ben Hunt.

Super sub Kodi Nikorima appeared the obvious choice after effortlessly slotting in for Hunt following the playmaker’s hamstring injury early in the second half of Thursday night’s 32-8 NRL win over the Roosters.

Bennett, however, said he had no idea who would replace Hunt after confirming the halfback would be sidelined for up to three weeks.

“I knew you were going to ask that,” said Bennett about Hunt’s replacement. “I don’t know.

“But we are a lucky club. We’ve got some good replacements here.

“Kodi is there and Scarlett and Murphy – we’ve got some good options.”

Scarlett and Murphy have jumped the queue with veteran Benji Marshall sidelined with a broken wrist.

After his first game back from off-season shoulder surgery, Kiwi international Nikorima said he would back himself to earn Hunt’s No.7 jersey.

“It’s good to be back out there,” Nikorima said. “I will obviously put my hand up.

“I see myself in the halves. I played juniors there. It’s now up to me to perform.”

Hunt will be hard to replace, having reclaimed his attacking spark this year and has clearly not lost any of his spirit.

The halfback looked gone when he fell to the ground clutching his injured hamstring in the 49th minute but somehow got up to pull off a tackle and snuff out a Latrell Mitchell attacking raid.

Hunt appeared to suffer the injury scoring what was a controversially disallowed 46th minute try following a contentious Anthony Milford forward pass call.

Bennett may be scratching his head over a new halfback but picking a winger next week will be no picnic either.

Ex-Gold Coast flyer David Mead impressed out wide on his Broncos debut, running 152m and scoring a try as a last-minute replacement for Queensland speedster Corey Oates (groin).

Bennett said Oates should be right for next Friday night’s home clash with Gold Coast, creating a conundrum for the master coach.

“It’s a difficult decision to make because Corey is a fair player too,” Bennett said.

“I am not looking forward to leaving him (Mead) out of the team I am telling you.

“I thought he was outstanding.”

Bennett said he would stick with Tautau Moga despite the centre being exposed in defence by the Roosters in a nightmare first half.

“He missed three tackles in the early part of the game, a couple were costly,” he said.

“It’s not easy to get that out of your head.

“He showed me what he was made of.”

Brisbane will monitor forwards Korbin Sims (foot) and Josh McGuire (shoulder).