Chelsea cruise, Klopp gets seasick in Premier League Round 31

What a round of fixtures it has been in the Premier League, with 31 goals in ten games.

The title race is now between Chelsea and Spurs after both clubs managed to win their matches. Near the bottom of the table, Hull blew away Middlesbrough and lifted themselves out of the bottom three.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 thanks to a brace from Eden Hazard. The Belgium winger opened the scoring after ten minutes to settle any early nerves inside Stamford Bridge. However, an error by Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois give Man City a chance to equalise through Sergio Aguero

Then, Fernandinho tripped Pedro inside the 18-yard box. Mike Dean the ref on the night pointed to the spot. Chelsea’s main man and man of the match stepped up and slotted the ball to the right-hand side of the goal.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Willy Caballero guessed right and saved the penalty. However the ball rolled perfectly back to Hazard in the middle of the goal and he passed it into an empty net 2-1.

With Chelsea beating Manchester City, Spurs needed to beat a Swansea side fighting to stave off relegation. Swansea started well and managed to take the lead through Wayne Rutledge in the 11th minute. Spurs kept going and equalised two minutes from time.

Then dramatically Heung-Min Son won the game for Spurs in the 91st minute. It was heartbreak for Swansea, delight for Tottenham.

Christian Eriksen added a third in the 94th minute to secure all three points headed back to London.

I was at The KCOM stadium, where Hull blew Middlesbrough away winning 4-2. Boro scored first in the opening five minutes against the run-off play. Hull equalised through Lazar Markovic (14th min) and took the lead when Oumar Niasse volley past Boro keeper Victor Valdes in the 27th minute.

Hull dominated the game and punished Boro five minutes later when Abel Hernandez made it 3-1 in the 33th min. Middlesbrough finished the half strongly and brought it back to 3-2 when Martin De Roon headed home for the Teesiders.

The second half was more of a cagey affair. Harry Maguire headed home on 70 minutes to make it 4-2 securing all three points for the Tigers, lifting them out of the bottom three and two points clear of 18th place Swansea.

Elsewhere Arsenal got back to winning ways beating West ham 3-0, Liverpool conceded a 87th minute equaliser against Bournemouth, which made coach Jurgen Klopp nearly vomit. Also, there were wins for Southampton, Leicester, Watford and Burnley, while Manchester United drew 1-1 against Everton.

That concludes Round 31 of the Premier League fixtures. Don’t worry Premier League fans because Round 32 starts tomorrow.