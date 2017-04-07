FA: Brexit good for British football

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke hopes Brexit will end the Premier League’s habit of playing safe with “journeymen” foreigners and open up more chances for English talent.

With the UK set to leave the European Union in March 2019, players with EU passports will no longer be able to count on the right to play in England and clubs may have to radically change their recruitment policies.

Several Premier League club chairmen have recently voiced their fears that post-Brexit restrictions on foreign players could hurt the competition’s overall quality and global appeal but Clarke is more optimistic about the potential impact, particularly for the national side.

Speaking at this week’s UEFA Congress in Helsinki, Clarke said: “Look, if you own a Premier League club why wouldn’t you to want to fish from the global pool?

“What we have to do is find a sensible compromise that respects the need of the Premier League to bring in world-class players – they are the best league in the world and we don’t want to do anything to undermine that.

“What we want to do is have a few less journeyman international players – there has to be sensible centre ground where world-class players are welcomed in the Premier League but not journeymen who are displacing the young English talent coming through.

“It’s about sitting down with the government and the Premier League and mapping out a compromise that people can live with. We now have an opportunity to see what’s right for the game.

“If they are displaced because you have a world-class player – if Manchester City or United want to buy Neymar or someone like that – then bring it on, that’s wonderful.

“It’s the next tier down, the international players who may be only as good as the talent coming through but are proven and easy to pick. I want to make sure if you are going to displace a young English player it’s by a world-class player and not an average player.”