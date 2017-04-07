Hurricanes too good for Waratahs in Super Rugby

The NSW Waratahs are ruing another sloppy start and diabolical defensive display after being handed a Super Rugby reality check in Wellington.
The Waratahs travelled to the New Zealand capital with high hopes of reviving their season, but will return home empty handed after surrendering 38-28 to the high-flying Hurricanes on Friday night.
Trailing 33-7 at halftime, the Tahs blew any chance of springing a boilover after leaking three tries in the opening 11 minutes.
With a bye next week, the Waratahs now have a fortnight of soul searching before resuming against the Kings in Sydney on April 21, with their finals hopes seemingly lost after just two wins in the first eight rounds.
Exasperated skipper Michael Hooper, easily NSW’s stand-out performer again this campaign, said his side must learn to “start better”.
“If we can get two tries at the start of the match, we’d be looking different,” Hooper said.
“But it’s not not that way at the moment. We’ve got to look at how to do that.”
Quickfire tries to stand-in fullback Bryce Hegarty and halfback Jake Gordon early in the second half pulled the Waratahs to within 10 points at Westpac Stadium.
But a second five-pointer of the night from Hurricanes centre Ngani Laumape all but secured the hosts’ victory.
“So much good in the back end of the game. Our fight can’t be questioned this year,” Hooper said.
“We throw it on in the last 40 most games, barring last week (in a 41-22 loss to the Crusaders).
“But the first 20 is an issue for us and it’s really frustrating.”
The Waratahs were once again their own worst enemies in the first half as Laumape, brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen and Mark Abbott all crossed for tries.
The Tahs missed 27 tackles before the interval and were punished repeatedly for dashing out of the line trying to contain the competition’s most potent attacking team.
The defeat left Australian sides none from 12 against Kiwi opposition in 2017.
Hooper, though, denied the uncertainty around how many Australian teams would be involved in the competition next year had contributed to the Waratahs’ woes.
“I can’t speak other teams (but) we’re focused week to week, because that’s all we can control,” he said.
“We’re really excited about playing all teams, Kiwi teams included, and we saw tonight as a huge opportunity.
“We didn’t get the win, but we’ve got to rebuild. We’ve got a bye now, so we’ve got time to look at our deficiencies, I guess, and go again.”
April 7th 2017 @ 10:29pm
Cynical Play said | April 7th 2017 @ 10:29pm | ! Report
Blown away in the first 30 minutes. Nearly a volvo let in 2 tries. He has no defensive understanding and should not be used other than an impact player for the bench. Foley’s class and contribution was obvious. He is all class.
WhiyGibson replaced Jake Gordon at 50 mins I’ll never know, Phipps came on and played OK, but Gordon had just scored a solo try, He is a game breaker. Tahs need a 12 to unlock Folau at 13, Horwitz is not that man. Canes were offside alot. Unpenalised. No excuses..Barrett was bloody great.
Tahs are the best Oz side and getting better. Gibson is starting to look like he is not the Messiah.
April 7th 2017 @ 10:59pm
Rugby101 said | April 7th 2017 @ 10:59pm | ! Report
Woeful Horratahs put to the sword in an embarrassing boys V men debacle highlighting monumental ineptitude of a side bereft of ideas, skills and plans, populated by mummy’s boys and teacher’s pets, with the magnitude of the massacre only lessened by a Ref who favoured them!
April 7th 2017 @ 11:05pm
Rugby101 said | April 7th 2017 @ 11:05pm | ! Report
Cue the usual suspects 😉