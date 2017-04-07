Jack Sock offers 27 words after loss to Jordan Thompson

American Jack Sock was in no mood to talk after his shock Davis Cup defeat to Jordan Thompson on Friday.

Thompson confounded expectations and rankings to score an impressive 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 win at Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena, handing Australia a surprise 1-0 lead in the quarter-final tie.

It clearly stung world No.15 Sock, who offered just 27 words in his post-match press conference.

“Sure, he played well,” Sock said.

Asked if there was any prevailing wind at one end of the court that affected his serve: “It was pretty calm.”

Was he feeling fatigued after his late arrival in Brisbane?

“I don’t know. He played a good match, so deserved to win. Served well, made a lot of balls.”

At least World No.79 Thompson opened up a little more after snaring his third Davis Cup win in as many attempts, after his two straight-sets victories in February’s first round against the Czech Republic.

“100 per cent record – I’ll take that any day,” Thompson said.

It was a see-sawing affair with Sock, one of the form players on the ATP Tour in 2017, dropping in and out of the match.

The American served eight double-faults to four – two of them handing Thompson the first break in the opening set, and another two coming in the crucial third-set tiebreaker.

“It’s huge to play for your country,” Thompson said.

“I don’t really get too nervous, I don’t get wound up too badly.

“There’s a little bit of extra pressure playing for the green and gold and seeing Lleyton on the sideline.

“But he’s there to help. He just said ‘keep going, you’re going well’.

“He told me ‘just stick to your guns, try and keep him out there as long as possible, play to your game style’.”

Thompson beat Spaniard David Ferrer at the same venue earlier this year at the Brisbane International but said this win was probably the biggest of his career.

“Five sets over a guy ranked 15 in the world – that’s up there,” the 22-year-old said.