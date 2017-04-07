Kevin Proctor ruled out of Titans match with Raiders

The Ross Dog scores the try of the year in Newcastle

The Gold Coast have been dealt a massive blow on the eve of their NRL game against Canberra, with co-captain Kevin Proctor ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Proctor was injured in last Sunday’s 28-22 loss to the Warriors, however it’s understood it had a slow onset, and he was officially ruled out on Friday night.

At this stage Titans medical officials are unsure on a return date.

In a further blow to the injury-plagued Titans, he will be joined on the sidelines at Cbus Super Stadium by Joe Greenwood, who was expected to be Proctor’s starting replacement.

Greenwood has failed to overcome a concussion he sustained in last Sunday’s loss to the Warriors, with the club erring on the side of caution – it was his second head knock in a month.

“We decided that he does need a rest and that’s best for him,” Titans coach Neil Henry said of Greenwood.

“He has had a couple of head knocks within a short period so we felt it was best, and so did the medical team, that he has a week off with some modified training.”

It means Chris Grevsmuhl will be elevated to the starting side just a week after returning to the NRL.

But it will be the loss of Proctor the Titans will feel most.

Already without key players Jarryd Hayne, Nathan Peats and Tyrone Roberts, Proctor has averaged 26 tackles a match this year and has given much-needed stability on the right edge.

After making the finals for the first time in six seasons last year, the Titans have crashed to win just once in five rounds in 2017.

A further defeat on Saturday would leave them having to become the first team since Canterbury in 2013 to recover from a one and five start to make the finals.

They also enter Saturday’s game wary of a Canberra forward pack that will be desperate to take their team to back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

“Some of their forwards are the most dominant forwards in the game and we’re going to have to work up the middle,” Titans captain Ryan James said.

“Even their back rowers are huge and their bench is huge, so we’re going to have to do a good job on them.”