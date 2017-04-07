Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: A-League live scores

Roar LIVE: Just how screwed is Australian rugby? And what can we do to fix it?

Melbourne City will kick off the penultimate round of the season looking to hang on to their top-four spot facing a resurgent Adelaide United. Catch all the live scores on The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT).

While they are locked in for a finals berth, consecutive defeats to the Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC over the last two rounds has City just two points clear in fourth spot.

A top-four finish will lend them a home final in two weeks’ time, however the aforementioned Wanderers are hot on their heels.

A strong opening half from City last week against league-leaders Sydney was undermined in the second, letting in three goals as they fell apart late in the game to lose their second game against the Sky Blues within four weeks.

City are now winless from six of their last nine A-League games.

Defending champions Adelaide have had a title defence to forget, but are finishing their campaign strongly.

A one-all draw against Perth last week doesn’t sound like much, but when you’ve racked up two wins and as many draws in the last four games to get off the bottom of the ladder, it’s not too bad.

Possibly doing enough to get themselves away from the ‘worst title defence of all time’ award, Adelaide have jumped over the Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets in the last two weeks to move up to eighth on the ladder.

While they have recent results and confidence behind them, they’re still only two points off the wooden spoon.

Team news

Michael Jakobsen has finally overcome a calf injury from eight weeks ago and will come into Michael Valkanis’ matchday squad, while Neil Kilkenny returns from a lower back niggle. Their final return is Osama Malik, who missed last week’s loss due to suspension.

Ruon Tongyik is the only omission, being ruled out through illness.

For Adelaide, Iacopo La Rocca is back from a hip injury, joining Jae-sung Kim as the two additions to today’s side.

Prediction

Melbourne have limped through the second half of the season after such a commanding start, but are still hanging on to a home final.

With so much to play for so late in the season, it will be a tough ask on the road for an Adelaide side who, despite some wins lately, really aren’t a top side.

City should get the points in this one.

City to win 3-0