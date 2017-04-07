Milf’s magnificence merely man management

Which player will be hiding from the coach at half time?

The Broncos are back with a resounding win over the Roosters

Wayne Bennett made a comment to the media during the week, the sort that gets relegated behind the salaciousness of Panthers players being suspended and speculation surrounding player transfers.

In his inimitable, laconic style, Bennett pointed out that his playmaker, Anthony Milford, was underperforming, and he, Bennett, thought that a great deal of this was due to the effect of ongoing contract talks.

Fast forward a matter of hours and Milford has bossed a game against the Roosters, playing with the sort of confidence that made him unplayable and unstoppable for large parts of last season.

Each time the ball came into Brisbane’s possession, the cameras swung to Milford, gesticulating, shouting, planning three steps ahead and letting those around him know exactly what those plans were.

In the same way Johnathan Thurston can seem almost manic, Milford wanted the ball so badly, because he could see the play unfolding in his mind and the tries that would ensue.

This was summed up by the Broncos’ last try, with Milford the orchestrator, putting the Roosters to the sword.

The playmaker in any team performs on confidence. Business organisations pay fortunes to advisors to try and create confidence, knowing the knock on effects it will have and the overall benefit it will bring.

Wayne Bennett recreated Anthony Milford’s confidence in the space of a week.

He would never admit such a thing or take credit, but that is another reason why he is still the one coach all the others should emulate.