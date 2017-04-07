Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

Sitting lowly in the bottom five, the Newcastle Knights and Canterbury Bulldogs will be desperate to get a jump on the competition when they meet at McDonald Jones Stadium. Join The Roar from 6pm (AEST) for all the action!
Two weeks ago these sides scored a whopping zero points between them. The Sea Eagles rocked their way to a 36-0 thrashing of the Dogs, while the Knights fell to the Panthers by an embarrassing 40 points.
We’re always told to judge a team on how they respond, and if we’re going by that, then both teams can hold their heads high.
The Bulldogs slogged out a hard-fought, three-point win against the Broncos, with two tries in five minutes to Josh Reynolds and Brad Abbey helping the side to a come-from-behind win. James Graham was enormous, racking up 56 tackles and almost 200 run metres, while monster forwards David Klemmer and Josh Jackson easily had their best games of the year to date.
As for the Knights, they fell agonisingly short of a shock win over 2016 premiers Cronulla, a 78th-minute field goal from James Maloney breaking the Novocastrians’ hearts to seal a one-point win for the Sharks.
There’s no doubt the efforts of the Newcastle side have improved since last year, and even with the injury list continuing to grow, the 17 taking the park each week are certainly heading in the right direction. Offseason recruit Jamie Buhrer seems to be slotting in beautifully and providing some much-needed direction and experience to the youngsters surrounding him.
Hard-running winger Nathan Ross is back for the Knights, while the Dogs finally get back gun half Moses Mbye. Expect a game of a much higher quality than ladder positions may suggest.
Prediction
The Dogs’ pack found form last week, and despite improvements from the Newcastle side, Canterbury will roll on and be too strong.
Bulldogs by 12.
6:33pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:33pm
Another Bulldogs kick misses it’s mark – this time it’s Mbye to Brett Morris on the left wing, but it’s well short, contested, and knocked on by the winger. Knights get the ball back. Dogs doing well until ball goes to boot.
6:31pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:31pm
Newcastle nearly score a blistering try in the very next set – mainly off some work by Dane Gagai, breaking a tackle and flicking out an offload to Ken Sio, who unfortunately for Knights fans steps into touch before he can put the ball down in the corner.
6:29pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:29pm
Great defense from the Knights, stopping big boppers Klemmer and Kasiano just short, and eventually forcing a kick on tackle 5 which is mopped up by Elliot and brought back into the field of play.
6:27pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:27pm
Brad Abbey taken high. Good chance for a response from the Dogs here.
On the next set Sam Kasiano has the ball stripped. They’re start the next set on the Knights 30m line.
6:24pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:24pm
Hodkinson misses the tough conversion.
6:24pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:24pm
TRY NEWCASTLE!
Early kick on the 4th from Hodkinson catches the Bulldogs napping – it’s a lovely high ball into the corner where Nathan Ross LEAPS into the air, OVER Montoya, takes the ball midair and as he falls to the ground upside down he plants the ball clean on the line. Brilliant aerial work from the Knights star!
6:22pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:22pm
Knock on by Josh Reynolds, charging onto an offload bout 40m out. Could’ve been away there, bit unlucky for Josh. Knights win the scrum and it’s Pete Mata’utai charging up the middle.
6:19pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:19pm
Mitch Barnett has been plenty busy early with 11 tackles and 31 run metres. Joe Wardle is also impressing with some good runs. As you’d expect for Canterbury, Graham, Klemmer & Tolman all have around 50 run metres each. If they can control their influence the Knights are in with a chance.
Bulldogs with possession, held up on tackle 4 about halfway.
6:15pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:15pm
Repeat set earned by Newcastle right down the Canterbury end! They’re playing fast and hard. Sione Mata’utai earns a penalty about 8m out after being held onto by Lichaa in the tackle. Knights will take the 2.
Hodkinson slots the easy shot and Newcastle take first points!
GOAL NEWCASTLE
6:13pm
Lidcombe Oval said | 6:13pm
be interesting how the Dogs back up – sometimes a real let down after a big match played on emotion
6:13pm
Shannon Russell said | 6:13pm
Solid line defense from the Knights forwards holds up the dogs on tackles 3 & 4, and on 5 a Mbye kick has too much pepper on it and trickles over the dead ball line. Great defence. They’re charging back the other way now!
