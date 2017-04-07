Nick Kyrgios prepared to go the distance against John Isner at Davis Cup

Nick Kyrgios says he is ready to go the distance with John Isner if his Davis Cup match-up against the big-serving American stretches to five sets.

The world No.16 will take on on the 208cm Isner in the second rubber at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane on Friday, following Jordan Thompson’s opening clash with American top seed Jack Sock.

Kyrgios, 21, has had his desire openly questioned many times in his career but comes into the match in red-hot form, saying earlier this week that he had never felt more mentally focused and was committed to fighting for every point he played.

He smirked at a suggestion a five-setter would hand an advantage to Isner.

“I’ve come back from two sets to love twice,” Kyrgios said. “I’m used to five-set matches.

“I made the quarter-finals of two Grand Slams playing five sets. I feel pretty comfortable.”

Isner holds a 2-1 lead in matches between the pair but lost when he most recently met Kyrgios, in the final of the ATP event in Atlanta last year.

The pair are tied for third on the ATP leaderboard with 218 aces so far this season.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt said building pressure on Isner would be the key to victory for Kyrgios.

“It’s not an easy thing to do to rely on just your serve for five sets,” Hewitt said.

“I’m pretty happy with the guy I’ve got on the other side of the net.”

Play is scheduled to begin at 12pm AEST.