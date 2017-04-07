Nick Kyrgios vs John Isner: Davis Cup tennis live scores, blog

Nick Kyrgios meets the big-serving John Isner in the second Davis Cup tie between Australia and the United States of America. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 3pm (AEDT).

The Australian comes into this match in the form of his life, having reached three tour semi-finals and a quarter-final since the end of February.

After his disappointing run at the Australian Open, and with the public turning on him, Kyrgios seems to have come full circle in terms of attitude both on and off the court, and he has the Davis Cup to thank for it.

Being part of Australia’s winning effort over the Czech Republic seemed to spark Kyrgios to life, and he has said as much in the media. A semi-final appearance in Acapulco after knocking over Novak Djokovic was the start of his run, before he did the same a fortnight later at Indian Wells.

It was another semi-final effort in Miami, beating Alexandr Zverev in an entertaining match on the way, before going down in a three-hour epic to Roger Federer in the semi-finals.

Isner has struggled for form in 2017 and it’s shown on the world rankings, where he has dropped outside of the top 20.

The worrying part for Isner is that he has been blown off the court by players he should be beating – think Steve Johnson and Donald Young – while he didn’t raise a fight against Gael Monfils or Alexander Zverev. Isner’s serve is still a weapon, but he has to be more consistent.

If he makes errors against Kyrgios, and the Australian maintains his mental state of mind throughout the five sets, then it could get ugly for Isner.

The biggest question over Kyrgios is his ability to concentrate and stay in the contest for five sets. He has had plenty of boil-overs before, with his loss to Andreas Seppi in the Australian Open headlining. Playing under Lleyton Hewitt though, it’s hard to see it happening.

Prediction

Given his form and new-found attitude, Kyrgios should pick up the win.

Kyrgios in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the second rubber from around 2:30pm (AEDT) or following Jordan Thompson versus Jack Sock and don’t forget to add a comment below.