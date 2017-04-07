Panthers secure Dean Whare for five years

The Ross Dog scores the try of the year in Newcastle

Penrith have re-signed Dean Whare on a mega five-year deal, making him the only player signed with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The extension comes just days after the re-commitment of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak to the club.

The contract is one year longer than the long-term deals for local products Matt Moylan and Bryce Cartwright, who are both signed on until the end of 2021.

It also comes after the former New Zealand international made a successful return from a knee reconstruction earlier this year.

“I’m just really happy to have the opportunity to commit my long-term future to the Panthers,” Whare said in a statement.

“Penrith feels like home to me and my family loves living here so it was an easy decision to re-sign. We have a great group of players, some of the most loyal fans in the game.

“I’m excited about the direction we’re heading as a club. The club has shown a lot faith in me and I’m determined to repay that faith with some good form over the coming seasons.”

Penrith boss Phil Gould felt he owed Whare following his move from Manly in 2013.

“I have a long-standing gratitude towards Dean for agreeing to trust us with his career when he joined us from Manly in 2013,” Gould said.

“It gives us great pride to know that Dean’s first preference is to be part of Panthers for the remainder of his career. He did not seek offers from other NRL clubs.

“I would love to see Dean finish his NRL career with the Panthers.”