Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The Ross Dog scores the try of the year in Newcastle

It might be a case of which team are less affected by their injuries and suspensions when the Penrith Panthers look to recover from a tumultuous week off the field at home against the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

Following the Panthers’ 28-6 beatdown at the hands of the Melbourne Storm last week, they have dropped three players for “breaking team protocol”.

Captain Matt Moylan is among them, with Waqa Blake and Peta Hiku also joining him in NSW Cup for a week.

It doesn’t get much better for Penrith, with Tyrone Peachey joining a lengthening injury list, which includes Bryce Cartwright and James Fisher-Harris.

Just like that, Penrith will be without six of their top players for this clash. Exciting youngster Dylan Edwards will play fullback while Malakai Watene-Zelezniak joins brother Dallin on the right edge. Michael Oldfield is in on the wing, while Sitaleki Akauola is back on the bench.

South Sydney aren’t without problems, but they haven’t got mass changes this week, meaning they are already adjusting. Greg Inglis is the biggest out for the club, but given he has already missed a number of weeks, with Alex Johnston filling his spot.

Aaron Gray, Jack Gosiewski and Hymel Hunt are also on the shelf, while Robbie Farah has been named but is unlikely to play. The Rabbitohs welcome back George Burgess from suspension as well, although he has been named in jersey No.18 and may not play.

Penrith’s defeat in Melbourne last week sees their record at two victories and three losses, which is not good enough for a side rated premiership favourites coming into the season.

Their attack has struggled, with the exception of a 40-0 flogging of Newcastle, and their defence needs plenty of structural work before it can be considered finals worthy.

The Rabbitohs have the same record as Penrith, but sit a few spots behind on the ladder by virtue of for and against. The club have lost two straight coming into this match, following unconvincing wins against the Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights.

Their losses, against the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland Cowboys, saw a side who looked beaten from the opening whistle, with Adam Reynolds struggling to spark their attack.

Reynolds has shown us good things this season though and against a Panthers side with questionable defence, it could be enough for him to come to life.

Prediction

Penrith are struggling, but take six players out of their 17 and things aren’t looking good. This is must-win for the Rabbitohs, and Adam Reynolds should help them rise to the challenge.

Rabbitohs by 4.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Round 6 match from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.