Referees made wrong call on Hunt try: NRL

The Broncos are back with a resounding win over the Roosters

Referees made the wrong call when they controversially disallowed Brisbane halfback Ben Hunt’s second-half try in their 32-8 win over the Roosters at Suncorp Stadium, the NRL says.

Leading 14-8, Brisbane looked to have closed out the match when Hunt finished off a 40m movement sparked by a Korbin Sims offload and crashed over in the 47th minute on Thursday night.

But Hunt appeared shocked when his effort was called back after referees claimed Anthony Milford’s final pass was forward.

The NRL agreed the try should have been allowed.

“In the 47th minute of the Broncos-Roosters match there was a pass from Anthony Milford to Ben Hunt which the on-field referee adjudicated as being forward,” the NRL tweeted.

“Having had the opportunity to review the available angles, the correct decision should have been play-on.”

The howler did not prove telling – Brisbane piled on the next three tries to inflict the Roosters’ second straight loss – and Broncos coach Wayne Bennett didn’t dwell on the call.

He was more excited to see Brisbane regain their attacking spark in the five-tries-to-two win – their third of the season.

“We had just lost what we have been so good at, backing ourselves, for whatever reason,” Bennett said.

“We would get a lead and just want to hang onto it.

“We didn’t do that (against the Roosters). They kept at it.

“We just knew we had to play the type of football we have always played at the Broncos – they got that back.”