Sydney Swans vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

Two winless teams kick off Round 3 at the SCG, as the Sydney Swans host the Collingwood Magpies. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm (AEDT).

After a surprise loss in Round 1, the Swans looked like they might run over the Western Bulldogs in last week’s grand final rematch, but it wasn’t to be.

As for Collingwood, they looked good in their narrow season-opening loss to the reigning premiers, but a loss in Round 2 to the Richmond Tigers suggests their prospects aren’t any better than last year.

But it’s still early days. There is plenty of time for the Pies – or any team – to turn things around.

The Pies have Levi Greenwood and Travis Varcoe back in the team, while James Aish and Jarryd Blair have been dropped.

The Swans lose Kurt Tippett to an ankle injury, replaced by Callum Sinclair. Other inclusions are Jordan Foote and Jordan Dawson for his debut, replacing Harry Cunningham and Jeremy Laidler.

This leaves Sydney with an especially young side, with 13 players having appeared in 50 games or fewer, compared to seven for the visitors.

The Swans are blessed with a core of very experienced, capable leaders – Lance Franklin, Josh Kennedy, Kieren Jack, Luke Parker, Dan Hanneberry and Heath Grundy – and they’re going to need these guys to make big contributions.

For Collingwood’s part, they’d be hoping to at least break even in the midfield, where Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury and Adam Treloar have started the season well.

Prediction

Sydney are younger and more fragile than you’d expect last year’s grand finalists to be, and the Pies’ experience advantage means they’re a real chance to cause an upset.

However, while the Swans will rely on a small group of players, those same players have repeatedly proven they’re up to most challenges, and the superior number of matchwinners in the home side’s squad will be the difference.

Sydney by 20 points.