Sydney Swans vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

Two winless teams kick off Round 3 at the SCG, as the Sydney Swans host the Collingwood Magpies. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm (AEDT).
After a surprise loss in Round 1, the Swans looked like they might run over the Western Bulldogs in last week’s grand final rematch, but it wasn’t to be.
As for Collingwood, they looked good in their narrow season-opening loss to the reigning premiers, but a loss in Round 2 to the Richmond Tigers suggests their prospects aren’t any better than last year.
But it’s still early days. There is plenty of time for the Pies – or any team – to turn things around.
The Pies have Levi Greenwood and Travis Varcoe back in the team, while James Aish and Jarryd Blair have been dropped.
The Swans lose Kurt Tippett to an ankle injury, replaced by Callum Sinclair. Other inclusions are Jordan Foote and Jordan Dawson for his debut, replacing Harry Cunningham and Jeremy Laidler.
This leaves Sydney with an especially young side, with 13 players having appeared in 50 games or fewer, compared to seven for the visitors.
The Swans are blessed with a core of very experienced, capable leaders – Lance Franklin, Josh Kennedy, Kieren Jack, Luke Parker, Dan Hanneberry and Heath Grundy – and they’re going to need these guys to make big contributions.
For Collingwood’s part, they’d be hoping to at least break even in the midfield, where Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury and Adam Treloar have started the season well.
Prediction
Sydney are younger and more fragile than you’d expect last year’s grand finalists to be, and the Pies’ experience advantage means they’re a real chance to cause an upset.
However, while the Swans will rely on a small group of players, those same players have repeatedly proven they’re up to most challenges, and the superior number of matchwinners in the home side’s squad will be the difference.
Sydney by 20 points.
8:05pm
TomC said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Sydney still haven’t had an inside 50 in this game. The ball is once again in Collingwood’s attacking 50.
8:05pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Well, if they end up losing this game they can’t blame Fasolo. That’s a nice goal!
8:04pm
TomC said | 8:04pm | ! Report
GOAL COLLINGWOOD
Another stoppage deep forward for the Pies. Grundy wins it back to Fasolo who throws it on the boot and sends it through!
Fasolo providing the inspiration for the Pies.
Sydney 0
Collingwood 15
8:03pm
TomC said | 8:03pm | ! Report
13 inside 50s to zero, but the Pies only lead by nine points.
8:02pm
TomC said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Phillips receives a handball from Pendlebury deep in the forwardline, but he drops it cold and the Swans can hold it up.
8:01pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:01pm | ! Report
Collingwood look very sharp, but 1.3 certainly isn’t the result they’d desire given their dominance.
8:01pm
TomC said | 8:01pm | ! Report
Yeah, it’s a very strange start.
8:02pm
AdelaideDocker said | 8:02pm | ! Report
That intense, fumble-happy passage from both teams just increased it’s strangeness!
8:03pm
TomC said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Not a lot of clean hands out there.
8:01pm
TomC said | 8:01pm | ! Report
Almost halfway through the first quarter, and Sydney haven’t yet had an inside 50.