The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 26

The finals just can’t come quickly enough in the A-League, but we’ve still got two rounds of the regular season left before then. As always, we’ve got you covered for all your tipping needs with our expert tips and predictions.

Last week was a remarkably consistent one for our tipsters, with everyone bar Matt, who tipped two from five, picking up three for the round.

As a result, Vas and I are still on top with 64 points apiece, with The Crowd the next in the standings with 57. Mike is next with 56, followed by Matt (54) and Janek (53).

This week kicks off with a meeting between Melbourne City and Adelaide United. We’ve then got three matches on Saturday: Wellington will host the Sky Blues, Western Sydney will look to continue their late-season surge against the Victory, and Perth will be hoping for a steadying win at home against the Roar.

The round then wraps up with the Mariners facing off against the Jets on Sunday evening.

On to the tips!

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

City. Are Melbourne City the A-League’s great pretenders? They were easily accounted for by Sydney FC last weekend. They’ll expect to do the business against last year’s defending champions, but this could be a tougher than expected encounter at AAMI Park.

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

Sydney. The Phoenix rekindled their faint hopes of nabbing a finals spot with a resounding win last weekend. They’ve left their run too late, however, and although the Sky Blues will be missing some important personnel, they should have too much class.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory

Draw. The competition’s form team against a side that has suddenly gone off the boil. A clash with implications for the finals, it could finish all square at Spotless Stadium, with the two sides cancelling each other out in the cavernous confines of ANZ Stadium.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar

Roar. Another tricky clash to predict, not least because Glory have blown hot and cold all season. They’ve not won in their last four encounters, and they could find a resurgent Roar side a bridge too far as the visitors look to shore up a top four finish.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

Mariners. The F3 derby is a battle of the cellar dwellers, with both clubs desperate to avoid the wooden spoon. Both are coming off heavy defeats, but the form guide should theoretically go out the window for the derby, with the Mariners likely to finish on top in Gosford.

Draw, Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers, Draw, Draw

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

Draw. City again proved they’re not really all that crash hot with another average performance last weekend. Adelaide, well, they’re not much good at all, so I’ll tip a draw.

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

Sydney. The Sky Blues are just untouchable this season, and even though Wellington can prove a tough trip I think they’ll be too good, as they have been all season.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory

Western Sydney. The Wanderers are coming into form in a big way. The Victory are playing for second place, and I think Wanderers’ strong run home will continue.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar

Draw. Two good teams, making it tough to split. I would tip Brisbane were it not for the huge trip west, so a draw it is.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

Draw. I can’t be bothered trying to split these two in the ‘who cares’ derby.

Tips: Draw, Draw, Wanderers, Roar, Newcastle

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

Draw. Adelaide probably should have won last week but their finishing once again let them down. You never know which City will turn up either.

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

Draw. Tough to go past another Sydney win, but I need to pick up some ground somehow. Wellington have eight in two games, so maybe they can sneak a point.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory

Wanderers. The Wanderers are on a little roll and will keep that momentum going into the finals. They won’t lose at home.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar

Roar. Perth are out of sorts and Brisbane are firing with Maclaren going fantastically in front of goal.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

Jets. Can’t pick anything but a Newcastle win here, even though they’ll likely lose.

Melbourne City, Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers, Draw, Draw

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

Melbourne. Two big losses on the trot threaten to derail Melbourne City’s comfort in the top six. While mathematically they shouldn’t find themselves on the outer, such form is a concern heading into the finals. Adelaide have been undefeated since late February, and while the finals are gone, they can be a banana skin to City’s season. City to get back on the winners’ circle.

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

Sydney. Since securing the minor premiership, Sydney have amassed six goals without conceding any, ensuring motivation hasn’t been sated before the finals get underway. But the Phoenix have recently turned on the form dial, smacking eight in their last two games. Their finals hopes are still slim, requiring a further slip from the Glory. This could have the makings of the match of the round, but given Sydney’s FC season formline, you can’t say no to them.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory

Western Sydney. The Wanderers’ late season surge does not abate, with last week’s victory making it three on the trot, and their upward surge has them in darkhorse contention for bigger honours in May. The Victory were lamentable at home last week against the Phoenix, and if momentum is a factor, then the home side will be heavily favoured.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar

Draw. The home side are wobbling, and are at biggest risk of slipping away from the finals. Back at home, Perth must make a statement to ensure their presence beyond next week. Brisbane were emphatic against the Mariners last week, which has virtually guaranteed them of a place in the finals. On a tricky road trip, against an opponent who has more to play for, Brisbane may set up to play on the counter.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

Draw. The latest F3 Derby coincides with a battle to avoid the wooden spoon, or to put it more accurately, a chance for one side to directly condemn their rivals to the wooden spoon. Such are the poor seasons both the Mariners and Jets have endured that their last competition points came in the last F3 derby in late February. Since then, it’s been one defeat after another. With the Mariners currently occupying bottom spot, they will be more desperate, but such is the paucity of quality in this game, it may be two sides cancelling each other out.

Melbourne City, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, Perth Glory, Newcastle

Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

Melbourne. Adelaide’s recent mini-resurgance notwithstanding, the Reds have been woeful this season, and City should be good enough to grab the win at home.

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC

Sydney. One does not simply tip against the Sky Blues this season, even if they have a potentially tricky trip to make across the Tasman this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory

Melbourne. The Wanderers are now genuine dark horse contenders for the title, but I expect the Victory to bounce back emphatically from last week’s shock defeat with a win on the road here.

Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar

Perth. Toughest game of the round to pick, I’ll give Perth the edge here thanks to their home ground advantage. That said, Jamie Maclaren’s form makes the Roar a genuine threat to take a point or three out west.

Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

Newcastle. Another tough one to pick, albeit for all the wrong reasons, I’ll take the Jets here. They’re due for a win, right?

