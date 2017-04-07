If you think Sydney FC are boring, you’re boring

Maclaren by name, McLaren by nature: An incredible hat-trick from Jamie Maclaren

Player disgracefully knees referee in the head after being shown card

There’s no doubt Sydney FC have been the best team in the A-League all season, so why do so many fans dislike them so much?

Sydney FC’s methodical 3-0 dismantling of Melbourne City last weekend was as clinical as it was entertaining, with the Sky Blues creating plenty of chances before Alex Brosque eventually took advantage of some chaotic defending from a Michael Zullo long throw.

And when Brazilian striker Bobo chimed in with a brace – taking his tally to 14 goals from 25 games – the Sky Blues notched their 52nd goal of a prolific campaign in the process.

What was perhaps most noteworthy about Sydney FC’s win wasn’t the manner of their victory, but the fact it all seemed so inevitable.

This, it’s worth remembering, was a Melbourne City side many pundits expected to give the A-League a serious shake – myself included. Yet the Sky Blues swept them aside with ease.

There were few plaudits, however, with most armchair critics preferring to compare the Sky Blues unfavourably with the Brisbane Roar side that went 36 games unbeaten under Ange Postecoglou.

The question remains – why?

I’ve watched just about every Sydney FC game live on TV this season – often with a glass of Scotch in one hand while I scratch my cat’s furry chin with the other – and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

In fact, I’d venture to say this is one of the most enjoyable seasons I can remember. But is that all simply based on tribal allegiance?

Perhaps the most common complaint made about Sydney FC this season is that they’re boring.

For all their attacking intent –and it must be said many of their goals have been scored on the counter-attack – there’s a relentlessness about the team that supposedly makes them hard to watch.

And it’s true players like Bobo – oft-criticised, despite being the team’s top scorer – benefit greatly from the work of others.

But surely it’s that work that makes the Sky Blues enjoyable to watch?

Milos Ninkovic has already wrapped up the Alex Tobin Medal, so dominant has the Serbian playmaker been in midfield.

You get the sense that if he played for Melbourne Victory, Ninkovic would be lauded as one of the best imports to have ever graced our shores.

Add to that the skill of players like Brosque, Brandon O’Neill and the metronomic Josh Brillante, and it’s hard to argue Sydney FC aren’t as effective as they are easy on the eye.

But perhaps bagging the Sky Blues reflects the true nature of football, and deep down we really all just want something to criticise.

I was reminded as much on Wednesday night, when I attended the Roar Supporters Federation forum along with around 50 or so fans.

What was remarkable was just how candidly Brisbane Roar managing director Mark Kingsman and assistant coach Ross Aloisi spoke.

I’ve been to press conferences that weren’t anywhere near as insightful, as Kingsman and Aloisi – who were joined at the table by club chairman Rahim Soekasah – went into specific details about the Roar’s direction, coaching philosophy, stadium plans and relationship with the Bakrie Group.

It was the sort of insight most fans clamour to hear, and it came about because a group of supporters decided to forge closer links with the club.

Do you think that was enough to stop the usual cadre of online critics from complaining though? Of course not.

The same old critics listed the same old complaints on social media, despite the fact they could have just attended the forum and aired their grievances directly.

Perhaps some fans don’t really want a club to support – they just want one to complain about.

I can understand why many fans don’t like the Sky Blues, even if I find their brand of football enjoyable to watch.

Maybe boredom is in the eye of the beholder. Or maybe some fans don’t like the club simply because they’re Sydney FC.