WATCH: Jordan Spieth has horror 15th hole at Augusta

A promising opening round in the Masters from Jordan Spieth was suddenly brought to a halt, when he shot a shattering quadruple-bogey on the 15th hole at Augusta.

Having stayed on par after the first fourteen holes of the course, the 23-year-old’s day took a severe nosedive when his third shot on the 15th hole, fell into water.

And things only got worse for him from there.

It was not until the American’s sixth shot that he found himself on the green, and he required a further three to finally be able to leave it.

All things considered, Spieth then did well to finish with a three-over-par round of 75.

The debacle marks the second time Spieth has unraveled at Augusta.

It was a 12th hole quadruple-bogey which cost him last year in the Masters, in a historic meltdown.