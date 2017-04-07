WATCH: Steve Smith leads Pune to final-over IPL win over Mumbai

Needing 10 runs from the final three balls of the innings, Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith instead used just two deliveries to get his side over the line against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.



With Pune having been set a target of 185 by Mumbai, Smith teamed up with his recent Test series opponent Ajinkya Rahane, to put on 58 runs for the second wicket in just 42 balls.

When Rahane was dismissed by Kiwi Tim Southee, the task fell to Smith to get Pune home.

And he did so in style.

The Australian captain produced a sensational knock of 84 from 54 deliveries, but it was what he pulled off in the final over that stood out the most.

With pressure rising, Smith hit a pair of sixes off West Indian all rounder Kieron Pollard to secure the seven wicket victory for Pune, in their first match of the tournament.