How Wayne Bennett and Daryl Gibson react to criticism

Which player will be hiding from the coach at half time?

The Broncos are back with a resounding win over the Roosters

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett and the Waratahs’ Daryl Gibson have both been under the pump in the last week with their teams under-performing.

While their codes, experience and track records are poles apart, Bennett and Gibson are expected to inspire their charges.

Last night Bennett did; tonight Gibson must.

Most of the rugby league media has been branding the Broncos 2-3 record this NRL season as boring, and lack-lustre.

Brave call.

That was like red rag to a bull for Bennett, a seven-time premiership coach over three decades covering an extraordinary 773 games for 479 wins and a superb 62 per cent success rate.

Last night the Broncos flicked their mojo switch to hammer the premiership-contending Roosters 32-8 at Suncorp.

But the win came at a cost with quality halfback Ben Hunt tweaking a hamstring and likely to be out for up to a month.

With Benji Marshall also out for a month with a fractured wrist and no replacement a standout, Bennett’s inspiration will need to surface yet again.

But there were major pluses from last night, none more so than out of touch Anthony Milford successfully stepping up to the plate in a very welcome sight for Bronco fans.

Up front Sam Thaiday and Andrew McCullough have taken on extra responsibilities following the retirement of the tireless Corey Parker, and both are in superb form.

So the Broncos have turned the corner, but the task will be a lot harder for the Waratahs tonight in Wellington.

Gibson is a virtual new boy on the Super Rugby block after just 21 games for 10 wins and a 47.2 success rate. That’s hardly riveting.

He’ll look forward to the return tonight of Wallaby fly-half Bernard Foley who has only played one game in six this tournament.

He’s been suffering the after effects of concussion sustained pre-season and his inclusion will lift the confidence of a Wallaby-laden franchise.

There will be nine Wallabies in the starting line-up against the hard-to-beat Hurricanes in windy Wellington.

The entire tight five of Paddy Ryan, Tolu Lati, Sekope Kepu, Dean Mumm and Will Skelton boast 156 Wallaby caps between them, with skipper Michael Hooper adding another 65 caps to the pack.

That’s heavy ammunition that should be producing more positive results than two in six.

And there are 95 more Wallaby caps out the back between Foley, Israel Folau, and wrecking ball winger Taqele Naiyaravoro.

That should be more than enough to get the job done with a loss the end of the Waratahs’ season – it’s as simple as that.

So can Daryl Gibson match the Wayne Bennett inspirational factor?

We’ll find out tonight.