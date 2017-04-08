The AFL should bring back Rivalry Round: Here’s how

Play on or not play on? Free kick sets up crucial last quarter goal as Pies win thriller

One of the highlights of the AFL season for a number of seasons, rivalry round was a mainstay in the fixture for a number of years and would see the competitions biggest rivals play off over one monster week of footy.

Featuring matches such as Carlton vs Essendon, Collingwood vs Richmond, the Showdown and the Derby, the typical early season fixture provided constant thrillers and catapulted the league to the height of Australian sporting relevance.

However, prior to the 2010 season, the AFL decided to scrap the round from the AFL fixture as they looked to spread out the blockbuster games over the season.

However, many have longed for its return as all the drama between the AFL’s greatest rivals is circulated into one epic weekend.

So, if we were to bring back rivalry round what would the fixture look like? Below is my take on a rejuvenated Rivalry Round.

Friday night: Collingwood vs Richmond (MCG)

Suburban neighbours, black incorporated onto their respected guernseys and two extremely passionate supporter bases it has been no surprise that Collingwood and Richmond have one of the greatest rivalries in the AFL.

Spanning throughout their respective existences, these two sides have put on some truly epic battles in their time including five grand finals between 1919 and 1929 and a grand final in 1980. The hostility shown between these two sides would be the perfect way to kick off the return of rivalry round.

The fact that their lists are extremely similar talent wise would also promise a close contest that would excite fans for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday afternoon: Essendon vs Carlton (MCG)

Not quite as big a game as it used to be due to the dire state of Carlton’s list at the moment, the Blues and Bombers have been great rivals for a number of decades. Tying for the most premierships with 16 a piece, these two sides have been football juggernauts throughout their existence, with their success leading to some truly classic contests.

With the quality of this game set to be rather low and a large Essendon win expected, it would not be justified to put this match on at a night time slot, however a Saturday afternoon clash would still draw a large crowd as two of the competitions greatest rivals go at it.

St Kilda vs Melbourne (Etihad Stadium)

Two of the smaller Melbourne clubs, these two sides do not have a rich history of rivalry with their clashes not drawing masses of attention over previous years. However, with two young lists heading in a similar directions with the same demographic, these two sides promise to deliver some epic future contests.

Highlighted by their classic encounter under the roof at Etihad Stadium in Round 11 of 2015, where St Kilda veteran Leigh Montagna snatched the Saints a two-point victory in the last minute. We have been given a taste of what promises to be a blockbuster match-up in the future.

Saturday twilight: Sydney vs GWS (SCG)

The newest interstate rivalry, the Swans and Giants have already put on some truly epic contests since the introduction of the Battle of the Bridge in 2012. Beginning with four straight wins to the Swans, the Giants claimed their first ever true scalp against the Swans in a round one clash at Spotless Stadium.

This game would be the true making of the Giants, and announced to the world that they were coming in a big way. Since that clash, a clear hostility has developed between the two sides as these now powerhouse sides clash for New South Wales bragging rights. This hostility was evident in last years qualifying final where the Giants overcame the odds and upset the minor premier Swans.

With the ledger currently at 8-3 in favour of the Swans, expect the Giants to quickly square things up as this promises to be one of the great AFL rivalries for years to come.

Saturday night: Adelaide vs Port Adelaide (Adelaide Oval)

One of the biggest rivalries in the AFL, the Showdown is always looked forward too by football fans in South Australia as bragging rights are on the line and two teams go at each other with all they have. With the atmosphere of a final and a build up like no other, these games are the biggest matches of the home and away season for both the Crows and Power and always promise a classic contest.

This can be highlighted by the constant disregard of ladder position this game holds, as the build up is such that even the best team in the competition can crack.

Brisbane vs Gold Coast (GABBA)

Two of the competitions weakest sides, the Q Clash does not quite have the same interest as the other interstate derbies. However, these two sides do share a lot of hostility which always results in classic matches. Much like the Showdown, it doesn’t matter where these sides are placed on the ladder when they square off.

The Suns upset the Lions in the first ever instalment of the game in 2011, before the Lions managed to upset the fancied Suns in both Round 4 of 2016 and Round 1 of 2017. So, despite the lower standard of football expected by these two sides the Q Clash is still an intense rivalry between two teams that will without a doubt produce a great contest to round out an epic Saturday of football.

Sunday afternoon: North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs (Etihad Stadium)

Not rivals in the traditional sense of the word, these two Melbourne based clubs share a lot of similarities that do result in hostility. These include the same home at Etihad Stadium, similar sized supporter base and similar colour schemes on their jumpers.

Although these two sides don’t share a rich history of rivalry, recently they have produced some epic contests with the most recent being a top of the table clash in Round 7 by which 47,000 people attended.

An early Sunday afternoon clash would be the perfect time slot for this clash, as they give fans a taste of the action that is to follow.

Geelong vs Hawthorn (MCG)

Perhaps the greatest of modern day rivals, the clashes between Geelong and Hawthorn over the past decade have been nothing short of epic. Beginning with the 2008 Grand Final by which the Hawks overcame the Cats juggernaut in a classic, a fantastic rivalry has blossomed between two of Victoria’s biggest clubs.

Following the Grand Final, the Cats proceeded to win 10 straight games over the Hawks in a period renowned as Kennet’s Curse. These games produced some absolute thrillers with moments such as Jimmy Bartel’s point becoming etched into AFL folklore.

After cracking this curse in a enthralling Preliminary Final in 2013, tensions between these two sides have remained high as they constantly look to get the edge of each other. Fans will be gifted to a true Sunday afternoon treat as these two sides take centre stage on the MCG.

West Coast vs Fremantle (Patersons Stadium)

With the weekend coming to a close, we head West for one last hoorah for the iconic Western Derby at Subiaco Oval. Being cross town rivals, tensions are always high in these games as similarly to the showdown both sides hate losing to each other. With the Eagles beginning the Derbies with nine straight victories, the Dockers have done well to bring back the deficit with the record now standing at 24 wins to West Coast and 20 to Fremantle.

These clashes are renowned for their brutal nature, as fans become entrenched in a contest featuring two teams that hate each other with a passion. Thus making it the perfect conclusion for a weekend of classic contests and bitter rivalries.

So, with this format I believe that the return of Rivalry Round would be a raging success for the AFL, as fans from all over the country will get to bear witness to classic contests fuelled by hatred for the opposition and passion for victory.