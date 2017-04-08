Australia vs USA: Davis Cup doubles Tennis live scores, blog

It’s do or die for the United States of America in the Davis Cup when doubles hits the Pat Rafter Arena after Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson got Australia off to the perfect start yesterday. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1pm (AEST).

It took just seven sets of Tennis for Thompson and Kyrgios to flip the tie on its head yesterday and leave the USA in a situation where they must win every match to take the tie.

Thompson, who took on America’s No.1 player Jack Sock came away with a hard-fought win in four sets, before Kyrgios took almost two and a half hours to win in straight sets over John Isner.

The focus isn’t on the singles players today though. John Peers and Sam Groth, who have teamed up in each of Australia’s last two Davis Cup ties will be out to end the tie before the reverse singles get underway on Sunday.

While Peers and Groth are yet to lose at Davis Cup level, this will be a whole new challenge for the duo, given they have only beaten relatively week teams from Slovakia and the Czech Republic so far.

Despite Peers being among the top doubles players in the world and Groth being a handy addition with his monstrous serve, the American’s have a number of options at their disposal for the match.

While Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey have been nominated for doubles, there is a chance the American’s could turn to Jack Sock, who along with Peers is an extremely good doubles player. After a three hour battle yesterday and a match against Kyrgios tomorrow morning to follow though, he should be allowed to rest.

In saying that, Sock did partner Johnson earlier in the year when the USA beat Switzerland and Querrey has recently beat Kyrgios, so team selection is up in the air.

Johnson and Querrey are used to playing on the same team with appearances outside of the Davis Cup dating back to 2015. That include grand slam tennis and some very strong victories in the process.

Querrey’s big serve will make him the foil for Groth, and the battle between the pair will be good to watch, while Johnson is a consistent player and does a lot of good things at the net.

Prediction

Regardless of the combination the USA go with for doubles, they have plenty of experience playing doubles and could catch Groth out. Peers will hold his own, but it’s tough to see him carrying the Aussies to victory.

We will be back on Sunday with live rubbers.

USA in five sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Davis Cup doubles from 1pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add your own comments throughout the course of the coverage.