Behind The Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

There is still some quality racing across Australia on Saturday. There are winners to be found, as well as some value, so here are my five bets for this Saturday.

Bet One – Each Way – Caulfield Race 3, number 1: Wine Bush

I think this race is all about this Chris Waller trained three year old. If he brings anything near his best form that we saw in the Spring, he just wins. But if he doesn’t, it’s a lottery, but I think the firmer surface will aid his cause. He comes through the Tulloch where he pulled his head off and hated the mud when behind subsequent Derby winner Jon Snow. His efforts on dry ground have been quite pleasing, and this is a very weak race compared to what he has been facing.

Bet Two – Win – Caulfield Race 8, number 5: Hans Holbein

Looks the best bet at Caulfield to my eye. On the quick back up for Team Williams after racing at this trip at Bendigo last Saturday where he appreciated a fast tempo and once Rawiller gave him clear air from the 700m onwards, it was painless if you were on and he gave them a nice licking. Has been teasing to do that, and now that he has got the job done, he can go right on with it.

Bet Three – Win – Toowoomba Race 2, number 1: Cantbuybetter

Had this guy drawn a better gate, I’d declare him, but I still think he will win.

Ben Currie has been waiting and waiting to race him since his luckless effort at Doomben a month back behind Siegfried after getting badly held up in the straight, largely due to pilot error. Draws out here, so no chance of a pocket, and the claim for Williams helps big time. Hard to beat.

Bet Four – Win – Toowoomba Race 7, number 1: Cylinder Beach

He does look a near good thing despite being suspect at 2000m. High class animal for Desleigh Forster who dipped his toe into the Sydney Autumn and didn’t quite measure up when finishing midfield in the Doncaster Prelude. 1600m+ is the query with him, but I will bank on his class getting him home, and I am confident it will.

Bet Five – Win – Ascot Race 1, number 4: Snow Lord

WA Derby Day and it should be Pike/Williams starting the day on the right note. On the back up for Team Williams after racing last Saturday at this track/distance where he was most unlucky. Got badly held up behind tired runners before eventually getting clear and savaging the line to just miss out. Only needs normal luck here to be winning.