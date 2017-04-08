Brumbies hand Super beating to Queensland

The Brumbies have extended their unprecedented winning streak against Australian Super Rugby opposition to 10, with a 43-10 thrashing of the Queensland Reds.
The six-tries-to-one drubbing gave the Canberra-based franchise a bonus point to increase their lead at the top of the Australian conference.
After a sixth-straight defeat, the Reds’ season hangs in the balance as their shocking away record continues to hurt them.
A second-half blitz from the Brumbies set up the victory with two converted tries in the first five minutes after the break setting the tone as they went on to pile on 33 unanswered points.
Hooker Robbie Abel scored a try immediately after half-time before a lucky bounce helped fullback Aidan Toua to run more than half the field to score under the posts.
Tries from Jarrad Butler, James Dargaville and Chris Alcock completed the rout against a hapless Reds defence.
The match was in the balance at half-time with a James Tuttle penalty goal levelling the scores at 10-all after the siren.
But the 20-year-old halfback, who was promoted to the Reds’ starting line-up after coach Nick Stiles dropped Nick Frisby, had earlier cost his side with two missed shots on goal.
The Brumbies victory came at a price with centre Kyle Godwin (broken hand) and back-rower Jordan Smiler (hamstring) suffering match-ending injuries.
They will get the chance to win another derby next week when they face the struggling Rebels in Melbourne, while the Reds host the Kings in Brisbane.
April 8th 2017 @ 10:25pm
Rhys Bosley said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:25pm | ! Report
Pretty dire forward play from the Reds in the second half, they just got smashed at the breakdown and kept giving away penalties. Tuttle and C. Kuridrani are the only players who can hold their heads head high after that performance.
The Brumbies were awesome though, playing with enterprise and prepared to take their chances. That might shut up a few of Larkham’s critics for a while at least.
April 8th 2017 @ 10:40pm
Fionn said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:40pm | ! Report
A few weeks ago I feared that would never see the Brumbies play like that again, fearing that they would be cut by the end of the season.
Great to see the backline produce some flair: Toua has improved leaps and bounds, but he just should never be allowed to kick the ball. Kuridrani, good, outplayed Kerevi, but that doesn’t say much when the rest of the Reds were so bad. Ala’alatoa very good, Abel, good, Alcock, good (was he that good at the Force or has he improved?) and Powell and Hawera good as well. Speight can run and find gaps but needs to improve his hands.
Ben Alexander must surely be putting his name up for a Wallabies position again, his scrummaging has improved and he is still very good around the park. I think Arnold has proven him and Coleman should be first choice locks at this rate.Whether Fardy can find a spot in the Wallabies against Hanigan/Timani/Higginbotham remains to be seen, but surely Mumm is now gone forever.
Hopefully this signifes a new era of Larkham’s coaching, and indicates he has turned a corner in aggressive back play rather than just rolling mauls and set piece (by all means, use the set piece, mauls and forwards but mix it with the backs as well). Some of the backline play was beautiful.
It won’t be the real deal until the Brumbies can replicate that against a Kiwi side and while I have my doubts I have to live in optimism!
Commisserations, Reds supporters, and George Smith, the Brumbies will always love you, and you’ll always be the greatest player ever.
April 8th 2017 @ 10:42pm
Fionn said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:42pm | ! Report
And George Smith will always be welcomed back with open arms if he wants to jump ship and return home..
April 8th 2017 @ 10:52pm
Bakkies said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:52pm | ! Report
The Brumbies often produce a few of these types of performances each season particularly early one but it when it gets tight the players revert to type
April 8th 2017 @ 10:53pm
Fionn said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:53pm | ! Report
The last I remember was against the Hurricanes first match of last year. After that it was all downhill.
You’re probably right, but hopefully it signals a turn of form and tactics.
April 8th 2017 @ 11:19pm
Bakkies said | April 8th 2017 @ 11:19pm | ! Report
There were wins after the Canes match. The Brumbies won a few games in a row than it went down hill due to the off field nonsense. This also coincided with a losing streak.
April 8th 2017 @ 11:21pm
Fionn said | April 8th 2017 @ 11:21pm | ! Report
There were wins, yes, but it was with grinding forward play and set-piece rather than aggressive backline play. I think the second match was against the Tahs, and it wasn’t until the 80th minute they started opening up with their backline.
Look, you’re probably right about them reverting to the more conservative game plan they’ve largely had since Jake White, but I have to live in hope, right?
April 8th 2017 @ 11:24pm
Bakkies said | April 8th 2017 @ 11:24pm | ! Report
The Brumbies may be in a position to change this season due to the other Aussie teams losing regularly which will eventually open up a gap between the first and second placed Aussie team.
April 8th 2017 @ 10:47pm
Rebellion said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:47pm | ! Report
Well that’s the end of the Reds campaign and signals the need for a major rebuild.
I can’t believe the lack of passion they play with – do you think this extends to GPS schoolboy football now too???
If it does then rugby is dead in this country
April 8th 2017 @ 11:16pm
Bakkies said | April 8th 2017 @ 11:16pm | ! Report
The GPS competitions in both Sydney and Brisbane but the schools and the governing body of those competitions have their heads in the sands. Some of the comments from certain Sydney schools are simply astounding. They don’t look at Rugby as a whole and whether their students are interested in being involved in the game at some level (even as supporters of the various pro teams) after they have left school. Players that don’t regular game time in the 1st and 2nd XV competitions need to play more club Rugby rather than sit in the stands in their school uniform.
This is while their competition is getting eaten up by rival sports and the number of competitive sides in the 1st XV league is only down 3 or 4 sides. That is too small and they don’t play enough competitive games. Fine keep the GPS competition as it is however they need to be in some form of competition with the CAS schools after that has finished. Whether it’s a cup competition that is similar to the Leinster and Ulster in a knock out format or similar to the Munster Schools Cup where there is a second chance for teams that lose their first match so they have more competitive Rugby matches.
I have watched school games on the internet that have been up various broadcasters from Ireland, South Africa and NZ. Schools are sponsored and broadcasters like Eir Sports, BBC NI and Super Sport show the big matches. Commentators like Hugh Bladen, Matthew Pearce, etc are commentating the SA schools matches and have researched the players and even the referees who have given their time. Super Sport put up the full matches on You Tube so people can view them regardless of where they are from and you don’t need a subscription. Western Cape schools travel across the country to play Natal schools or head up to Free State, Johannesburg of Pretoria to play the big schools. These are strong competitive matches.
How good’s that for the players, to promote the schools and show how passionate the support is. The quality of Rugby is very good and it is promoted to a wider audience.
Australian schools Rugby doesn’t get broadcast that often and stuff that does gets put up is all that is there for the wider Rugby public to view.
April 8th 2017 @ 11:19pm
Fionn said | April 8th 2017 @ 11:19pm | ! Report
Wait, you’re not seriously saying that the way grassroots is run isn’t for the benefit of the players and Australian rugby more generally???
April 8th 2017 @ 10:48pm
Chameleon said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:48pm | ! Report
Well done Brumbies. Pushover try sounded amazing.
April 8th 2017 @ 10:58pm
Rhys Bosley said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:58pm | ! Report
“It won’t be the real deal until the Brumbies can replicate that against a Kiwi side and while I have my doubts I have to live in optimism!”
Their handling isn’t good enough to do that against the Kiwi sides yet, too many wild passes and offloads that would be punished against a better team. My theory is that Larkam will keep having the Brumbies playing low risk rugby against the Kiwis and will let them loose on the Aussie teams, with a view to building up their attacking prowess come finals time. He is doing a bloody good job in my view, nobody expected the Brumbies to be even near topping the conference this year.