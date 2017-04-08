Buckley: I know my neck’s on the chopping block

Fasolo's four gives Pies slim lead at the half

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley doesn’t expect the Magpies’ gritty AFL win over Sydney to alleviate scrutiny of the side and himself.

However, Buckley feels the criticism is about superfluous and hypothetical things and says his side will retain a narrow focus on things they can control.

The Pies and their coach were the subject of plenty of criticism after starting the season with back-to-back losses.

They failed to take all their opportunities despite competing well in both games, but squeezed out a one-point win over a youthful Swans side at the SCG despite logging a negative score for a third consecutive match.

Prior to leaving Melbourne on Friday, Buckley labelled criticism of Collingwood as premature and disproportionate.

“I still think that was a pretty spot-on special comment by myself,” Buckley quipped after Friday’s win.

“It just didn’t make any sense and it’s not really around what’s happened in those two games.

“It’s probably more of the superfluous stuff and the hypotheticals and they will continue.

“But in the end, we”ll just got to narrow our focus and keep coming back to the things we can control and and we were able to do that for long enough tonight – just.

‘We’ve worked really hard through pre-season, but it was important for us just to open the ledger on the season.

“We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole the last couple of weeks, so to be able to get that result, as narrow as it was, it’s a positive one for us, but we’ve clearly got a lot of work to do.”

Buckley wants to see his team get more scoreboard rewards for sustained pressure.

Even when they totally dominated Sydney in the first quarter, Collingwood kicked just 4.4 from their 23 inside 50s, with poor decision-making and accuracy keeping a shellshocked Sydney in the game.

“We’ve got to learn just to show a little more prudence at times and we’re still giving up easy goals,’ Buckley said.

“(We) kept the opposition in the game and gave them hope where you’d like to quash that.”

Buckley described young key defender Henry Schade’s effort in keeping Lance Franklin goalless in his 250th game as ‘fantastic’.

He also also showered praise on several other backs including Tyson Goldsack, Jeremy Howe and Brayden Maynard, who Buckley thought played his best game for the club.

Collingwood have a nine-day break before their next game against St Kilda.