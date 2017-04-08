Changing of the guard in the AFL

Play on or not play on? Free kick sets up crucial last quarter goal as Pies win thriller

The 2017 AFL season looks full of surprises, much like last year when the Western Bulldogs out of nowhere took out the premiership.

After 2016, I believed GWS and Western Bulldogs were primed to dominate for the next three years or so considering lists, player contracts, and relative ages. Their windows remain open.

But suddenly there are multiple teams ready to challenge for their slice of glory – especially the Adelaide Crows and West Coast Eagles.

The Crows have answered critics including myself that their midfield which was their apparent weakness much stronger and deeper than first thought. You have guys like Charlie Cameron, Rory Atkins and Wayne Milera that overnight have transformed into B-graders from being far below that level last year.

Rory Sloane, Scott Thompson and the Crouch brothers needed this for the Crows to succeed as their forward line and defence are arguably top three. If they continue to get improvement out of lesser likes it will make their front liners better players better and a very scary proposition as shown in Round 1.

The Eagles much like the Crows have a top three attack on paper but were quite solid in both midfield and defence around the top 8 for both categories making them a solid outfit.

With the acquisition of Sam Mitchell for virtually a bag of crisps, guys like Andrew Gaff, Chris Masten and Luke Shuey are only going to get better through his tales of success and tools to go about getting there.

You can’t underestimate how much the whole squad will learn from Mitchell. Suddenly their midfield is top four on paper and their defence has depth with young players such as Tom Barrass and Jackson Nelson keeping Will Scofield out. They have multiple options and a tussle for spots which is a healthy position to be in. They will certainly be there when the whips are cracking.

Teams like Essendon, Geelong, Port Adelaide, Melbourne, St Kilda and even my beloved Tigers seemingly have the tools to win the lot if they play to their strengths, keep players on the park, and bring the intensity and effort.

It certainly makes for an exciting competition and hence there are eight teams on 2-0. The quality is very evenly spread this year, even more so than last year, so makes it a nightmare for tipsters but good viewing for the neutral.

Sadly I think the Swannies, Hawks and Dockers that have been up for so long are showing signs of slowing up but I guess when you’re up for so long there is only one way to go.

It takes time to blood kids and get games into them but each team has the same problem at different stages. It gives supporters like myself a diehard Tiger a chance to see my team potentially challenge for the cup against all odds. It keeps the competition fresh and on its toes which can only be beneficial to the AFL for fans and for the game.