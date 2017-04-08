Charges over Eels salary cap drama: report

Howler from the Bunker gifts Dragons first try

The former chief executive of the Parramatta NRL club has reportedly been charged with fraud by NSW police over his role in the side’s salary cap scandal.

Fairfax Media says Scott Seward is now due to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on May 19.

“We are focusing on the suspected use of false invoices to disguise payments to players,” said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Craft.

“It doesn’t appear to have been an isolated incident or the actions of just one individual.

“This is the second person we have charged and we anticipate more in the not too distant future.”

Former football manager Jason Irvine is the other person charged, also with fraud offences over the use of false invoices.

As a result of the salary cap scandal, the Eels were stripped of 12 competition points during the 2016 season, given a $750,000 fine and the leagues club board were sacked.