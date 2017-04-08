Docker shocker! Fremantle flip the Bulldogs 89-73

The Fremantle Dockers have stunned the AFL world with a result that no one saw coming, upsetting the Bulldogs by 16 points on Saturday night.

What an important night for Fremantle and Ross Lyon. Six changes to the side and they look like a completely different side.

Getting thumped by Port Adelaide was perhaps the best thing that could happen to bring Fremantle back to the AFL.

They started well and finished with five unanswered goals – it makes the rebuild for this side look more interesting than we first thought.

A true team effort from Fremantle, with stunning performances by Brady Grey, Hayden Crozier and Shane Kersten.

The Bulldogs on the other hand have got more work to do than first suspected. The reigning Premiers had all the momentum in the second and third quarters and wasted opportunities.

With a 14-point lead at three-quarter time, they should have found a way to win.

That phrase ‘finding a way to win’ sums up 2017 so far. The Bulldogs really haven’t turned up like they did in 2016 and are relying heavily on their star players to limp to the finish line.

Lots for Luke Beveridge and the boys to think about as 2017 starts to get interesting.

Final score

Fremantle Dockers 13.11.89

Western Bulldogs 10.13.73