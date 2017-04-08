Docker shocker! Fremantle flip the Bulldogs 89-73

The Fremantle Dockers have stunned the AFL world with a result that no one saw coming, upsetting the Bulldogs by 16 points on Saturday night.
What an important night for Fremantle and Ross Lyon. Six changes to the side and they look like a completely different side.
Getting thumped by Port Adelaide was perhaps the best thing that could happen to bring Fremantle back to the AFL.
They started well and finished with five unanswered goals – it makes the rebuild for this side look more interesting than we first thought.
A true team effort from Fremantle, with stunning performances by Brady Grey, Hayden Crozier and Shane Kersten.
The Bulldogs on the other hand have got more work to do than first suspected. The reigning Premiers had all the momentum in the second and third quarters and wasted opportunities.
With a 14-point lead at three-quarter time, they should have found a way to win.
That phrase ‘finding a way to win’ sums up 2017 so far. The Bulldogs really haven’t turned up like they did in 2016 and are relying heavily on their star players to limp to the finish line.
Lots for Luke Beveridge and the boys to think about as 2017 starts to get interesting.
Final score
Fremantle Dockers 13.11.89
Western Bulldogs 10.13.73
April 8th 2017 @ 10:38pm
FreoFan said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:38pm | ! Report
Great to see the boys fire up and play with some passion tonight! I was worried we would be run over at 3/4 time but we came out and took it right up to the dogs. It’s only one result but it is a big one as it will fill the group with confidence for the future!
Go Freo!!
April 8th 2017 @ 10:38pm
Aaron said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:38pm | ! Report
Where the feck did that come from? Did we forget how to tank? I think McCarthy was obviously trying to with all of those dropped marks, but the others actually turned up. If we win 3-4 more like that it’ll be a good season.
As for the dogs, i’m sure they’ll lift, but it shows what happens when the umps are not dragging you over the line.
April 8th 2017 @ 10:39pm
Axle and the Guru said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:39pm | ! Report
Well played by Fremantle, they attacked well and defended well, fully deserved their win.
April 8th 2017 @ 10:39pm
Rick Disnick said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:39pm | ! Report
Kind of makes those 3 articles this week about Ross a little: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dVLyfVkMAKg
Next weeks articles: Rosco for Premier!
April 8th 2017 @ 10:56pm
AdelaideDocker said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:56pm | ! Report
I am so, so, so glad I clicked on that with my laptop on mute.
But, hahahaha. So true.
April 8th 2017 @ 10:44pm
Don Freo said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:44pm | ! Report
The kids from last year, Weller, Langdon, Blakely, The new trades, Hambling, McCarthy, Kersten, Hill, the returnees from injury, Sandi, Fyfe, Johnno and the new kids this year, Grey, Logue, Balic…all beginning to gel together.
“Gel” is the big word. It is so obvious it was going to happen but after only 3 rounds is fantastic. That’s what happens when you have such a champion coach.
I did tip Stephen Hill for the Brownlow pre-season. I might have to adopt Disnick’s gambling habit.
How gorgeous were the images of Ross’ little daughter cuddling Ross in the changeroom? Think of that girl next time you sledge one of the great coaches.
April 8th 2017 @ 11:15pm
AdelaideDocker said | April 8th 2017 @ 11:15pm | ! Report
I just noticed Balic only had 8 disposals. Any reason or just still adjusting to AFL games?
April 8th 2017 @ 10:47pm
Slane said | April 8th 2017 @ 10:47pm | ! Report
Well done Dockers. Knocking off the reigning premiers!