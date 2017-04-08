Farah not backing off from Origin fight

Roar LIVE: Just how screwed is Australian rugby? And what can we do to fix it?

South Sydney veteran Robbie Farah is confident his recent back injury isn’t an aggravation of a previous issue and that it won’t keep him from fighting to keep his NSW State of Origin jersey.

Farah also insists he has embraced his new role off the bench for the Rabbitohs and is determined on building his hooking partnership with Damien Cook.

“Cookie and I are working closely together to really improve, or evolve that combination that we have. He’s been going great guns, he’s been training the house down,” Farah told AAP.

“In terms of my playing minutes, it hasn’t changed. I was playing 40-50 minutes, even when I was starting. And now I’m coming off the bench and playing the same. It’s not an issue.

“We’re just both out there to do our job for the team. It’s working well.”

The former Wests Tigers captain came through unscathed after playing 37 minutes in the Rabbitohs’ 21-20 win over the Panthers, despite being in doubt all week with a back injury.

Farah, who underwent major back surgery in 2008, said he had been in severe pain all week after lasting just five minutes the previous week against North Queensland.

“I had back surgery about eight years ago, so it’s always been a bit of an issue. But I’ve always managed it well. Every now and again I have a bit of a flare-up,” he said.

“I had no issues with it right through pre-season, or in the last couple of years to be honest. But probably a bit of the travel. It was a long flight up there with the delays, because of the floods.

“We stopped over in Brisbane and got delayed, it took us 6-7 hours to get to Townsville.

“Copped a hit my first run I took, and then threw a pass from dummy half and it was like someone shot me in the back. I was in a fair bit of pain for a good 3-4 days.”

Farah admitted he felt for rookie Cameron Murray, who was on standby to play on Friday.

“An 18-year-old who’s been training the house down and he’s a future first-grader. I felt sorry I cost him his debut, but I’m sure he’ll get a game very soon,” Farah said.

The health – and form – of the incumbent Blues vice-captain has been a hot topic over the past week as anticipation builds ahead of this year’s Origin series.

Farah remains hopeful of retaining his spot as the first-choice No.9.

“Origin means a lot to me and like I’ve always said, if I’m playing good footy here and Laurie and the selectors think I’m the best option, I’d love nothing more than to play again,” he said.