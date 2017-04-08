Four key football matches this weekend

Footballer injures himself trying to karate kick official

In football this coming weekend we have derbies, title deciders and two teams chasing one Champions League spot.

I have tried to preview four key games from Europe and Australia this weekend.

Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid

This game is a repeat of the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals, both of which saw Real Madrid come out on top.

Real currently sit at the top of La Liga with 71 points, two ahead of second-placed Barcelona and ten points ahead of local rivals Atletico Madrid, who are third. Both teams have won five in a row and have only lost once in their last 10 games.

Atletico Madrid have the best defensive record in the league and they will need to be strong at the back as Real Madrid are unbeaten at home this season in the league. They have scored 39 goals in 15 games at home which is an average of 2.6 goals scored by Real in every one of their home games.

Real Madrid will be without R.Varane (INJ), while F.Coentrao is a doubt for the game.

Atletico Madrid will be without Tiago (INJ), while N.Gaitan, K.Gamiero, A.Moya, S.Vrsaljko are all unlikely to play

Real Madrid

Last five games W-5 D-0 L-0 Goals Scored – 15 Goals Conceded – 5

Atletico Madrid

Last five games W-5 D-0 L-0 Goals Scored – 10 Goals Conceded – 1

Head to Head last five games

Real Madrid W -3 D-1 L-1

Atletico Madrid W -1 D-1 L-3

Interesting fact

The last team to win at the Bernabéu in the league was Atletico Madrid back in February 2016, when an Antoine Griezmann goal saw Atletico win the match 1-0.

Wellington Phoenix versus Sydney FC

Sydney FC (1st) go in to their game versus Wellington Phoenix (7th) on the back of five straight wins. The Phoenix have picked up their form recently picking up 10 points from a possible 15.

This has given them a glimmer of hope of making the play offs. Wellington Phoenix really need to win this, and with Sydney’s excellent form this season, the game may turn out to be a classic.

Sydney FC will be without Josh Brillante (SUS), Brandon O’Neill (SUS) and Seb Ryall (INJ). However Jordy Buijs, Bernie Ibini have returned from injury ,Charles Lokolingoy and Nicola Kuleski have been promoted.

The Phoenix will be without Dylan Fox (INJ), Matthew Ridenton (INJ), James McGarry (ill) and Louis Fenton (INJ). While Ryan Lowry, Hamish Watson, Logan Rogerson and Sarpreet Singh have all been promoted.

Wellington Phoenix

last five games W- 3 D- 1 L- 1 Goals Scored – 14 Goals Conceded – 7

Sydney FC

last five games W- 5 D-0 L-0 Goals Scored – 11 Goals Conceded – 1

Head to head last five games

Wellington Phoenix W -1 D- 2 L-2

Sydney FC W -2 D-2 L-1

Interesting fact

Only Sydney FC have picked up more points (15) in the last five games, than Wellington Phoenix, who have picked up (10).

Bayern Munich versus Dortmund

The two biggest teams in the Bundesliga go head to head at the weekend. Bayern have once again had a fantastic season and currently sit 10 points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig.

Dortmund have struggled a little this season. The performances by RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim have taken them by surprise and they will have to battle hard to make sure they get a Champions League spot for next year. Bayern are unbeaten at home and will fancy their chances of beating Dortmund.

Bayern will be without Thomas Muller (INJ) and possibly R.Lewandowski who is a doubt ahead of this massive game.

Dortmund will be missing Erik Durm, Mario Gotze and Andre Schurrle though injury, while Marco Reus is a doubt with a thigh injury.

Bayern

Last five games W-4 D-0 L-1 Goals Scored – 13 Goals Conceded – 1

Dortmund

Last five games W-3 D-1 L-1 Goals Scored – 12 Goals Conceded – 5

Head to head last five games

Bayern W -3 D- 1 L-1

Dortmund W -1 D- 1 L-3

Interesting fact

The game in Germany is called the ‘Der Klassiker’ which means the classic in English. The use of the term references La Liga’s ‘El Classico’, which is the name for the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Lazio versus Napoli

Napoli travel to Lazio needing a result to halt Lazio, who are chasing Napoli for the final Champions League spot in Serie A.

Lazio who have been in great form recently and top the form table winning four out of the last five games. Napoli have been a little of the pace lately but to be fair to Napoli they have faced Juventus and Roma in their last five games.

Earlier in the year Napoli were fantastic, demonstrated when they smashed Bologna 7-1.

Lazio will be without F. Marchetti and S. De Vrij through injury.

While Napoli are close to full strength, their only injury concern is L.Tonelli who is unlikely to play due to injury.



Lazio

Last five games W-4 D-1 L-0 Goals Scored – 8 Goals Conceded – 2

Napoli

Last five games W-3 D-3 L-1 Goals Scored – 9 Goals Conceded – 6

Head to Head last five games

Lazio W -2 D- 1 L-2

Napoli W -2 D- 1 L-2

Interesting fact

Napoli will be hoping to extend their record of ‘most league away wins in a row’ . It currently stands at five which is their longest in their history

Let me know if this should be a weakly article and if there is anything else you would like me to add, like line ups, key players or predictions.