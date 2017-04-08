 

Fremantle Dockers vs Western Bulldogs: AFL live scores, blog

Caitlin Doyle Roar Guru

By Caitlin Doyle

    Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs
    Domain Stadium
    AFL Home and Away April 8, 2017
    Q2 - 7:00 - Fremantle 34, Western Bulldogs 16
    Fremantle Western Bulldogs
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q14428   139
    Q25434   3422

    The Fremantle Dockers will host the Western Bulldogs at Domain Stadium on Saturday night in Perth. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:40pm AEST.

    The Dockers have started 2017 in atrocious form. Although competitive through the middle of the ground when hosting the Geelong Cats in Round 1, their forward and back lines struggled to the point where they were easily beaten.

    Then last week against the Port Adelaide Power they were simply not playing at AFL standard and got absolutely belted, to the tune of 89 points. It’s no surprise that these result have led to a lot of questions being asked this week over Ross Lyon’s ability to get this team back up the ladder.

    The Western Bulldogs weren’t at their best in their Round 1 match against the Collingwood Magpies, but they did come away with a win, and then turned it on last week to go 2-0 with a win ove the Sydney Swans in the grand final re-match.

    The Bulldogs have a fairly settled team and have only made the one changed, forced. Stewart Crameri is out with a hip concern and has been replaced by Toby McLean.

    Fremantle, on the other hand, have swung the axe, dumping Cameron Sutcliffe, Darcy Tucker, Danyle Pearce, Zac Dawson, Nick Suban and Jonathon Griffin.

    Ethan Hughes, Tommy Sheridan, Brady Grey and Hayden Crozier have all be recalled to the side, and Harley Balic and Griffin Logue will make their debuts for the club.

    Prediction
    These two teams couldn’t be further apart in terms of where they’re at right now – the Bulldogs are the undefeated reigning premiers, the Dockers appear to be at the beginning of what could be a very ugly rebuild. Dogs to win easy.

    Western Bulldogs by 60.

    Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:40pm AEST.

    Live Score Updates

    Events
    Quarter 1
    3' GOAL - Brady Grey (Fremantle)
    4' GOAL - Cam McCarthy (Fremantle)
    7' BEHIND - Rushed (Fremantle)
    8' GOAL - David Mundy (Fremantle)
    10' GOAL - Hayden Crozier (Fremantle)
    13' BEHIND - Michael Walters (Fremantle)
    16' BEHIND - Rushed (Western Bulldogs)
    19' GOAL - Lachie Hunter (Western Bulldogs)
    21' BEHIND - Lachie Neale (Fremantle)
    22' BEHIND - Hayden Crozier (Fremantle)
    23' BEHIND - Tom Boyd (Western Bulldogs)
    26' BEHIND - Liam Picken (Western Bulldogs)
    Quarter 2
    2' GOAL - Cam McCarthy (Fremantle)
    4' GOAL - Lachie Hunter (Western Bulldogs)
    7' BEHIND - Matthew Suckling (Western Bulldogs)
    8' GOAL - Lachie Hunter (Western Bulldogs)