Fremantle Dockers vs Western Bulldogs: AFL live scores, blog

The Fremantle Dockers will host the Western Bulldogs at Domain Stadium on Saturday night in Perth. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 7:40pm AEST.
The Dockers have started 2017 in atrocious form. Although competitive through the middle of the ground when hosting the Geelong Cats in Round 1, their forward and back lines struggled to the point where they were easily beaten.
Then last week against the Port Adelaide Power they were simply not playing at AFL standard and got absolutely belted, to the tune of 89 points. It’s no surprise that these result have led to a lot of questions being asked this week over Ross Lyon’s ability to get this team back up the ladder.
The Western Bulldogs weren’t at their best in their Round 1 match against the Collingwood Magpies, but they did come away with a win, and then turned it on last week to go 2-0 with a win ove the Sydney Swans in the grand final re-match.
The Bulldogs have a fairly settled team and have only made the one changed, forced. Stewart Crameri is out with a hip concern and has been replaced by Toby McLean.
Fremantle, on the other hand, have swung the axe, dumping Cameron Sutcliffe, Darcy Tucker, Danyle Pearce, Zac Dawson, Nick Suban and Jonathon Griffin.
Ethan Hughes, Tommy Sheridan, Brady Grey and Hayden Crozier have all be recalled to the side, and Harley Balic and Griffin Logue will make their debuts for the club.
Prediction
These two teams couldn’t be further apart in terms of where they’re at right now – the Bulldogs are the undefeated reigning premiers, the Dockers appear to be at the beginning of what could be a very ugly rebuild. Dogs to win easy.
Western Bulldogs by 60.
8:23pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:23pm | ! Report
Hunter is holding this Bulldogs forward line together. All 4 marks inside 50 have been taken by him.
He polishes it off with a beautiful goal.
Dogs getting back into this on the back of Lachine Hunter.
8:19pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:19pm | ! Report
Lachine Hunter kicks the goal easily.
He’s about the only player that’s turned up in WA tonight.
8:18pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:18pm | ! Report
WHAT A MARK FROM HUNTER!
8:17pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:17pm | ! Report
McCarthy is having an absolute blinder tonight.
A great grab there and straight through the goals to get Fremantle on the scoreboard early in the second term.
8:10pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:10pm | ! Report
Quarter Time
Well played Fremantle.
What an amazing start to the match. That quarter was all Freo. A brilliant start by Brady Gray, who, in his fourth match looks the goods for AFL football.
The Bulldogs are lucky there not a lot further behind.
8:06pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Sandilands gives away a free to Liam Picken as the umpire enforces the new ‘no man up’ rule.
8:05pm
Penster said | 8:05pm | ! Report
Freo defeated the Bulldogs at Domain in the final H&A round last year, a week after being defeated by GWS by 92 points. Last week Freo was defeated by Port by 89 points. A pattern!
8:07pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:07pm | ! Report
Definitely showing some fight here!
Free look absolutely awesome tonight.
8:03pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Tom Boyd misses an important shot at goal there will under 4 minutes remaining.
7:59pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:59pm | ! Report
Hunter takes a grab inside 50 and kicks the goal.
Great start from Fremantle who look hungry this evening.
Not the start I predicted. I’m not a happy Dogs fan at the moment.
7:57pm
AdelaideDocker said | 7:57pm | ! Report
Ugh, of course Freo plays like this as I’m busy doing the Showdown live blog…
I’m very very happy nonetheless though!
8:00pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:00pm | ! Report
I’m in one room swearing at the Dogs, Mum is in the other swearing at Adelaide… quite the household at the moment.
7:56pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:56pm | ! Report
The best defensive team in the AFL haven’t really bothered to turn up at the moment. It’s become a habit of the Bulldogs to get off to such a slow start to matches – a habit they’re going to need to lose if they’re serious about defending the flag.
Only two touches to Bontempelli so far for the Dogs.