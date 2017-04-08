Geelong Cats vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

Both the Geelong Cats and the Melbourne Demons will be looking to keep their perfect starts to the season intact when they clash at Etihad Stadium Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 4:35pm (AEST).
Geelong, who were only in front for a mere two minutes for the entire game, somehow managed to snatch victory thanks to a late George Horlin-Smith goal against North Melbourne to win by 1 point.
They were dominated for the majority of the game, but all the usual suspects played well – Patrick Dangerfield (37 touches), Joel Selwood (26 touches), Tom Hawkins (four goals) and Daniel Menzel (four goals).
Melbourne on the other hand almost did the most Melbourne thing possible and lose to somebody well below them – Carlton hit the front mid-way through the third quarter and everybody expected them to roll over but they finished strong to close out the match and get the four points.
Clayton Oliver continued his rise to stardom with another 35 touches while Dom Tyson on his return had 32 and Christian Salem might be finally reaching the heights many thought he could with 31.
Well documented throughout this week, Melbourne will be without this key figures in Jesse Hogan and Jordan Lewis who were both suspended for hits off the ball. They will debut 26-year-old old rookie Tim Smith and Bernie Vince will also return for them after missing a week.
Down at the Cattery they welcome back key midfielder Cam Guthrie and ruckman Zac Smith who they may actually utilise as a ruckman rather than last week in which they gave up the ruck tap for an extra man around the ball.
Predicition
Huge test for Melbourne this week with Lewis out coming up against the best 1-2 midfield combo in the league. All signs point to Oliver, Jack Viney, Nathan Jones and Dom Tyson having the potential of being able to match it with them but its another thing doing so. Cracking contest under the roof but I think the unkown of Melbourne still lingers and Geelong will just be a tad too classy and come away with the win.
Geelong by 16
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm AEST.
5:19pm
Mat Datson said | 5:19pm
GOAL
Geelong answer quickly with a clever knock on by Motlop to put Dangerfield into an open goal.
Geelong 6.2.38
Melbourne 4.4 28
5:17pm
Mat Datson said | 5:17pm
GOAL
Back to back goals for the Dees. Jones picks out Neal Bullen who kicks it from 10m out slight angle.
Geelong 5.2.32
Melbourne 4.4 28
5:14pm
Mat Datson said | 5:14pm
GOAL
Good start to the 2nd term for Melbourne. With Jack Watts nailing the goal from 45m.
Geelong 5.2.32
Melbourne 3.4.22
5:06pm
Mat Datson said | 5:06pm
GOAL and Quarter Time
Gawn bumps Menzel after he disposes of the ball which awards Blicavs a free kick down field to kick his 2nd. Great first quarter with the pressure being immense. Both teams had periods of dominance.
Geelong 5.2.32
Melbourne 2.4.16
5:00pm
Mat Datson said | 5:00pm
GOAL
The debutant Tim Smith kicks his first goal. Been a consistent performer in the VFL for Casey. 26years old and finally got a crack. Good on him.
Geelong 4.2.26
Melbourne 2.3.15
4:58pm
Mat Datson said | 4:58pm
GOAL
Brilliant squaring kick from Mccarthy on the left picks out Hawkins who easily out muscles Jetta directly infront 15m out.
Geelong 4.2.26
Melbourne 1.3.9
4:57pm
Rissole said | 4:57pm
Wow, Joel Selwood, immune to holding the ball?
4:56pm
Mat Datson said | 4:56pm
6 Minutes left in the first quarter and things have stabilized a bit with Melbourne now getting some repeat entries.
Geelong 3.2.20
Melbourne 1.3.9
4:53pm
Mat Datson said | 4:53pm
GOAL
Melbourne with a rare forward 50 stoppage. Petracca reads the tap and snaps a classy goal.
Geelong 3.2.20
Melbourne 1.2.8
4:49pm
Mat Datson said | 4:49pm
GOAL
Blicavs again. All by himself in the goal square to get his 2nd.
Geelong 3.2.20
Melbourne 0.2.2