Geelong Cats vs Melbourne Demons: AFL live scores, blog

Both the Geelong Cats and the Melbourne Demons will be looking to keep their perfect starts to the season intact when they clash at Etihad Stadium Saturday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 4:35pm (AEST).

Geelong, who were only in front for a mere two minutes for the entire game, somehow managed to snatch victory thanks to a late George Horlin-Smith goal against North Melbourne to win by 1 point.

They were dominated for the majority of the game, but all the usual suspects played well – Patrick Dangerfield (37 touches), Joel Selwood (26 touches), Tom Hawkins (four goals) and Daniel Menzel (four goals).

Melbourne on the other hand almost did the most Melbourne thing possible and lose to somebody well below them – Carlton hit the front mid-way through the third quarter and everybody expected them to roll over but they finished strong to close out the match and get the four points.

Clayton Oliver continued his rise to stardom with another 35 touches while Dom Tyson on his return had 32 and Christian Salem might be finally reaching the heights many thought he could with 31.

Well documented throughout this week, Melbourne will be without this key figures in Jesse Hogan and Jordan Lewis who were both suspended for hits off the ball. They will debut 26-year-old old rookie Tim Smith and Bernie Vince will also return for them after missing a week.

Down at the Cattery they welcome back key midfielder Cam Guthrie and ruckman Zac Smith who they may actually utilise as a ruckman rather than last week in which they gave up the ruck tap for an extra man around the ball.

Predicition

Huge test for Melbourne this week with Lewis out coming up against the best 1-2 midfield combo in the league. All signs point to Oliver, Jack Viney, Nathan Jones and Dom Tyson having the potential of being able to match it with them but its another thing doing so. Cracking contest under the roof but I think the unkown of Melbourne still lingers and Geelong will just be a tad too classy and come away with the win.

Geelong by 16

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4:35pm AEST.