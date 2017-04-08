Giants blow young Roos away in final term

Greater Western Sydney overcame a poor kicking display to eventually overrun the Kangaroos with a 42 point win. The Giants won 15.19 (109) to 10.7 (67).

The Giants dominated the inside 50 count 71 to 49, but couldn’t use the big advantage on the scoreboard until the final term, when they kicked away scoring six goals to the Kangaroos’ two.

The Kangaroos showed great courage throughout the game and even looked a chance of taking down the much more fancied Giants, however sloppy play and poor decision making eventually caught up with them.

Josh Kelly was again impressive for the Giants in a week where it was released that the Kangaroos had offered the young gun a whopping nine-year $9 million contract. Braydon Preuss was influential for North Melbourne but played a lone hand at times.

The first term started off well for both teams with North getting the early advantage but were unable to pressure the scoreboard, the Giants took the early lead but were inaccurate in front of the goals. Greater Western Sydney eventually took a two-point lead into the break.

The second quarter was similar to the first with North again struggling to get good usage of the ball and the Giants struggling to kick accurately kicking three goals seven behinds for the term.

The second half started with the Giants starting to kick away, North tried to keep the scoring close and eventually getting it to within double digits but the Giants were determined to keep a good distance on the Kangaroos, the highlight of the term was Steve Johnson kicking the 500th goal of his career thanks to an assist in front of the goals from Jeremy Cameron.

The final term was all Greater Western Sydney as the flood gates opened and they kicked away, the Kangaroos tried to keep it close but eventually ran out of legs as the Giants poured in six goals to the Kangaroos’ two.

The win moves the Giants to 2-1 on the season while North are still sitting winless after three games.