Henry: Salary cap doesn’t work for us

Gold Coast coach Neil Henry says the NRL’s second tier salary cap isn’t working after Tyler Cornish left the Titans ranks.

Cornish left the club one day before their fifth-round fixture against Canberra, continuing a horror start to 2017 for the club that has seen more than 10 players miss games through injury.

Henry says the player contract system is not workable for clubs who lose players through injury.

“We’ve got a number of clubs who have issues around the second tier cap and we’re no different to other clubs,” Henry said on Friday.

“It really is limiting and the way it’s structured, at the moment it does restrict players who have the ability to play first grade.

“With the injury crisis we’ve got we’ve had to ask for exemptions for players to play and other clubs are doing the same thing.

“It was brought in years ago to serve a purpose about stockpiling players years ago and it hasn’t been modified and the amount of money hasn’t been increased.”

Gold Coast co-captain Ryan James believes it would have been helpful for the NRL to allow some special dispensation due to the high amount of injuries for the Titans.

“It would have been good to get that little bit of extra leeway but it didn’t happen, if you look back on a couple a weeks ago we had Dale (Copley) and he wasn’t even allowed to play when we had a bit of a crisis,” said James.

“They’ve set the standards of their rules and they’re sticking by them”.

Cornish joined the Titans on a six-week train-and-trial contract during the pre-season and was retained to provide cover due to the club’s injury crisis. He made his debut for the Titans in round three – their only win of the season.

After being told that he would not be offered a full-time contract Cornish decided to leave the Gold Coast citing homesickness.

Henry said the outside back had been struggling with for a few weeks and was disappointed he wouldn’t be staying with the Titans.