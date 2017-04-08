Highlanders vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Highlanders and Blues will face off in Dunedin with bottom spot in the New Zealand conference up for grabs for the loser. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST).
With the Australian Conference on the back foot and New Zealand continuing to dominate the world of rugby, it looks likely that the only side to miss out on the finals this season will be the team who finishes bottom of the group.
Much like last year, every single kiwi side has more points than the top Australian side, meaning New Zealand will get all the wildcards bar one team.
So while the Highlanders and Blues have respectable, of not unspectacular, records of three wins and three losses so far in 2017, far better than most sides in the competition, they’re in a huge fight to avoid that last place in the conference.
The Highlanders are currently last, just one point behind the Blues, so the loser of today will take bottom spot into next week as the top sides just push dangerously away from them.
The Highlanders are fresh off a dominant win over the Rebels last week, racking up the half century to win 51-12 at home. They are now three wins from their last four games after a slow start to the year.
Similarly, the Blues are also coming into today’s fixture off a victory, staving off a valiant Force outfit last week to notch up a 24-15 win.
These two sides met only four weeks ago, a home game for the Blues in a grinding affair that saw the Highlanders score the only try of the game to win 16-12.
Team News
The Highlanders will come into the game with a revamped pack this afternoon, making four changes to the scrum from their side who beat the Rebels.
Daniel Lienert-Brown and Siosuia Halanukonuka have come into the starting side, replacing Aki Seiuli and Siate Tokolahi respectively in the front row.
Alex Ainley will come into the back row in place of Joe Wheeler at No.4, while Gareth Evans has been pushed out of the side in favour of Elliot Dixon who will slot in at blindside flanker.
All Black Liam Squire will also be making his return to the Highlanders lineup, landing a spot on the bench after four weeks on the sideline.
For the Blues, coach Tana Umaga will welcome Sonny Bill Williams into the side for the first time since signing, returning from an achilles injury suffered during New Zealand’s Sevens Rio Olympics campaign.
Fellow All Black Steven Luatua has also returned, from suspension, and will replace Jimmy Tupou at No.8, allowing Jerome Kaino to move back to the flank.
Blake Gibson will also return to flanker, on the openside, while Rieko Ioane makes his way into the starting side at outside centre.
Scott Scrafton will also get a promotion into the run-on side for today in the back row.
Prediction
This is shaping up to be a good game of rugby. Two sides with equal records, plenty of motivation to play for and similar styles of play. It really could go either way.
The Highlanders have the home ground advantage and a win over the Blues already this season, so they get the pick this week.
Highlanders to win by 8
6:52pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:52pm | ! Report
55′
PENALTY GOAL HIGHLANDERS
The home side take the lead as they continue to dominate the second half. Banks keeps his perfect kicking record alive with a nice and easy one from right in front and 20 metres out.
Highlanders – 23
Blues – 20
6:52pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:52pm | ! Report
The bench needs to make a difference….. we shall see
6:50pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:50pm | ! Report
54′
Penalty for the Highlanders now for an offside call and Smith takes the quick tap!! Moving it out to the left wing where the home side move up inside the 22.
The Blues are on the back foot here… and they give away another penalty!! The Highlanders with back to back penalties and this one is right in front and 20 metres out. Should be an easy three.
Highlanders – 20
Blues – 20
6:49pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:49pm | ! Report
53′
The Blues lose their own line out in attacking position and the Highlanders are gifted an easy pathway back up to halfway. Missed chance there and the Landers win a lineout of their own just over halfway.
Highlanders – 20
Blues – 20
6:48pm
Rugby Tragic said | 6:48pm | ! Report
Damn!…. I thought the lineout had been fixed!….
6:47pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:47pm | ! Report
52′
Now the Highlanders have turned it over.
And Matt Duffie is away down the right wing on the counter!! He runs out of room but he puts the grubber through, piling the pressure on the Highlanders who are coming across in cover defence and they’re forced to play it out.
The Blues with a lineout coming up inside the 22. Big moments in the game.
Highlanders – 20
Blues – 20
6:46pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:46pm | ! Report
51′
The Blues now with a chance to hit back, spreading out to the left edge inside 30 metres of the tryline… but the Landers turn it over in the ruck and escape trouble.
The Blues are struggling to find momentum at the moment.
Highlanders – 20
Blues – 20
6:45pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:45pm | ! Report
50′
The Highlanders again quick to send the ball back up field off the line out, they don’t want the ball at their end of the park at all.
The Blues will get a lineout on halfway now.
Highlanders – 20
Blues – 20
6:43pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:43pm | ! Report
49′
Ball finds touch about 30 metres out from the Landers tryline for a line out.
Highlanders – 20
Blues – 20