Highlanders vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Highlanders and Blues will face off in Dunedin with bottom spot in the New Zealand conference up for grabs for the loser. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 5:35pm (AEST).

With the Australian Conference on the back foot and New Zealand continuing to dominate the world of rugby, it looks likely that the only side to miss out on the finals this season will be the team who finishes bottom of the group.

Much like last year, every single kiwi side has more points than the top Australian side, meaning New Zealand will get all the wildcards bar one team.

So while the Highlanders and Blues have respectable, of not unspectacular, records of three wins and three losses so far in 2017, far better than most sides in the competition, they’re in a huge fight to avoid that last place in the conference.

The Highlanders are currently last, just one point behind the Blues, so the loser of today will take bottom spot into next week as the top sides just push dangerously away from them.

The Highlanders are fresh off a dominant win over the Rebels last week, racking up the half century to win 51-12 at home. They are now three wins from their last four games after a slow start to the year.

Similarly, the Blues are also coming into today’s fixture off a victory, staving off a valiant Force outfit last week to notch up a 24-15 win.

These two sides met only four weeks ago, a home game for the Blues in a grinding affair that saw the Highlanders score the only try of the game to win 16-12.

Team News

The Highlanders will come into the game with a revamped pack this afternoon, making four changes to the scrum from their side who beat the Rebels.

Daniel Lienert-Brown and Siosuia Halanukonuka have come into the starting side, replacing Aki Seiuli and Siate Tokolahi respectively in the front row.

Alex Ainley will come into the back row in place of Joe Wheeler at No.4, while Gareth Evans has been pushed out of the side in favour of Elliot Dixon who will slot in at blindside flanker.

All Black Liam Squire will also be making his return to the Highlanders lineup, landing a spot on the bench after four weeks on the sideline.

For the Blues, coach Tana Umaga will welcome Sonny Bill Williams into the side for the first time since signing, returning from an achilles injury suffered during New Zealand’s Sevens Rio Olympics campaign.

Fellow All Black Steven Luatua has also returned, from suspension, and will replace Jimmy Tupou at No.8, allowing Jerome Kaino to move back to the flank.

Blake Gibson will also return to flanker, on the openside, while Rieko Ioane makes his way into the starting side at outside centre.

Scott Scrafton will also get a promotion into the run-on side for today in the back row.

Prediction

This is shaping up to be a good game of rugby. Two sides with equal records, plenty of motivation to play for and similar styles of play. It really could go either way.

The Highlanders have the home ground advantage and a win over the Blues already this season, so they get the pick this week.

Highlanders to win by 8