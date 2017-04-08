Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Dragons NRL, live scores, blog

The Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons meet at Lottoland for Saturday arvo action. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 3pm (AEST).
These teams are in red-hot form, both having won three straight coming into this fixture.
Manly have three wins from five matches this season, including a tough away win against a very competitive Cowboys side.
Having named the same starting 13 they had again the Roosters, the Sea Eagles are looking to build on their positive momentum.
However the Dragons have started the season even better, with four wins from five – including one over last year’s champions, the Sharks – and they boast the best for-and-against in the competition.
Unlike Manly however, the away side have some injury concerns, with State of Origin player Josh Dugan out.
In recent years the Dragons have had the better of this fixture, winning 15 from 24 matches. But the Sea Eagles possess bragging rights at the moment, having won the last fixture, also at Lottoland, by 30 points.
Prediction
I’m tipping the Dragons to continue their great start of the season.
Dragons by 10.
3:48pm
eagleJack said | 3:48pm | ! Report
Timely try. Geez they need to come out with some passion in the second.
Kelly having a shocker. Aitken absolutely schooling him on that edge.
3:48pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:48pm | ! Report
So, I’ve just finished the Tennis. Can someone give me a quick recap of what happened in the first half?
Scoreboard looks good for the Saints which I’m happy about.
3:47pm
Samuel Ashton said | 3:47pm | ! Report
HALF TIME: MANLY 6-16 ST GEORGE
Dragons well on top but Manly have responded late through some great work by Taufua
We will be back with the second half shortly.
3:46pm
Samuel Ashton said | 3:46pm | ! Report
39TH MIN: CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
It’s now 6-16 to the Dragons
3:45pm
Samuel Ashton said | 3:45pm | ! Report
38TH MIN: TRY FOR MANLY
The eagles finally hit back, Dragons seemed to defend well but George Taufua beats the defenders and scores in the corner
4-16 kick to come for manly
3:43pm
Samuel Ashton said | 3:43pm | ! Report
36TH MIN: Dragons come close but Manly recover
Still 16-0 Dragons
Manly also earn a penalty
3:41pm
Samuel Ashton said | 3:41pm | ! Report
35TH MIN: Manly attack well down the left but the last pass out wide goes out of play
Dragons Scrum
3:40pm
The spectator said | 3:40pm | ! Report
Omg “the Flunker!””
3:38pm
Samuel Ashton said | 3:38pm | ! Report
32ND MIN: Manly seem incredibly fatigued, poor attacking set in the Dragons half
Still 16-0 Dragons
3:38pm
eagleJack said | 3:38pm | ! Report
This a very average performance from Manly
3:39pm
Samuel Ashton said | 3:39pm | ! Report
Absolutely right. Still a second half to come though.
Looks like they just need a rest and half time
3:36pm
Samuel Ashton said | 3:36pm | ! Report
30TH MIN: Dragons on their 3rd tackle on their 10. Good defense by manly