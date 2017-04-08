Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Dragons NRL, live scores, blog

 

Manly Sea Eagles vs St George Dragons NRL

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Sea Eagles vs Dragons

    NRL, 8 April, 2017
    Lottoland
    Halftime - Sea Eagles 6, Dragons 16
    Sea Eagles   Dragons
    6 LIVE SCORE 16
    1 TRIES 3
    1 CONVERSION KICKS 2
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Gavin Badger
    Touch judges: Rohan Best & Dave Ryan
    Video Referee: Bernard Sutton

    The Manly Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons meet at Lottoland for Saturday arvo action. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 3pm (AEST).

    These teams are in red-hot form, both having won three straight coming into this fixture.

    Manly have three wins from five matches this season, including a tough away win against a very competitive Cowboys side.

    Having named the same starting 13 they had again the Roosters, the Sea Eagles are looking to build on their positive momentum.

    However the Dragons have started the season even better, with four wins from five – including one over last year’s champions, the Sharks – and they boast the best for-and-against in the competition.

    Unlike Manly however, the away side have some injury concerns, with State of Origin player Josh Dugan out.

    In recent years the Dragons have had the better of this fixture, winning 15 from 24 matches. But the Sea Eagles possess bragging rights at the moment, having won the last fixture, also at Lottoland, by 30 points.

    Prediction
    I’m tipping the Dragons to continue their great start of the season.

    Dragons by 10.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 3pm (AEST).