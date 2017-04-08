North Melbourne Kangaroos vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

Round 3 of the AFL season sees the North Melbourne Kangaroos facing the Greater Western Sydney Giants at Blundstone arena in Hobart. Join The Roar for all the action from 1:45pm (AEST).
North head to their home away from home this week, where they have a good record, winning nine of their 12 games played here.
The Kangaroos also hold a strong winning record against GWS, winning five of their six matches, however the most recent outing was a Giants win.
GWS bounced back strongly after a shock loss to the Crows in Round 1, smashing the Suns by 102 points at home.
As for the Kangaroos, they were impressive for much of their against Geelong game before the Cats overran them in the fourth quarter.
Josh Kelly is the man to watch this week, after news broke that North Melbourne have offered him a nine-year, $9 million deal. Kelly has performed well to start the season, collecting 27 disposals in both games and kicking three goals in the win over the Gold Coast.
Ben Cunnington’s season debut last week saw him collect 28 disposals for the Kangaroos. His form was down last season and having him bounce back this year will be a boost.
Despite their positive record against both the Giants and at Blundstone, it might be a long day for the Kangaroos and their fans, the Giants look too good on paper.
Greater Western Sydney to win by 21 points
2:16pm
End of the first quarter.
End of the first quarter.
Greater Western Sydney lead by 2.
North Melbourne 3.2.20 GWS 3.4.22
Good first quarter from both teams, a few turnovers cost each team at times but neither team looks to be dominating just yet.
2:12pm
Rushed behind GWS.
Rushed behind GWS.
North Melbourne 3.2.20 GWS 3.4.22
1:48 first q
2:11pm
Sam Walker said | 2:11pm | ! Report
Goal Giants Toby Greene is the lucky recipient of the ball falling to ground.
North Melbourne 3.2.20 GWS 3.3.21
2:34 first q
2:09pm
Behind Giants.
Behind Giants.
North Melbourne 3.2.20 GWS 2.3.15
3:48 first q
2:06pm
Goes wide for a behind.
Goes wide for a behind.
North Melbourne 3.2.20 GWS 2.2.14
5:48 first q
2:06pm
Sam Walker said | 2:06pm | ! Report
Preuss with a strong contested mark and will line up for goal number 2.
2:04pm
Sam Walker said | 2:04pm | ! Report
Goal North Melbourne,
Braydon Preuss from just outside 50 off one step bombs it long for a goal.
North Melbourne 3.1.19 GWS 2.2.14
7:19 first q
2:03pm
Sam Walker said | 2:03pm | ! Report
Kangaroos are getting plenty of ball inside 50 but are unable to get the scoring shots.
North Melbourne 2.1.13 GWS 2.2.14
7:49 first q
2:02pm
Sam Walker said | 2:02pm | ! Report
I wouldn’t be suprised if every player comes out in the 2nd quarter with Clokes infamous glove with all of the fumbles from both teams.
2:01pm
Sam Walker said | 2:01pm | ! Report
Costly fumble in the centre of the ground has proved costly for North as Jeremy Cameron kicks his first goal of the game.
North Melbourne 2.1.13 GWS 2.2.14
9:49 first q
1:59pm
Sam Walker said | 1:59pm | ! Report
Ben Brown gets a chance in front of goal but it goes through for a behind.
Bad angle but he gave it a good shot.
North Melbourne 2.1.13 GWS 1.2.8
10:25 first q