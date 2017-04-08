North Melbourne Kangaroos vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

Play on or not play on? Free kick sets up crucial last quarter goal as Pies win thriller

Round 3 of the AFL season sees the North Melbourne Kangaroos facing the Greater Western Sydney Giants at Blundstone arena in Hobart. Join The Roar for all the action from 1:45pm (AEST).

North head to their home away from home this week, where they have a good record, winning nine of their 12 games played here.

The Kangaroos also hold a strong winning record against GWS, winning five of their six matches, however the most recent outing was a Giants win.

GWS bounced back strongly after a shock loss to the Crows in Round 1, smashing the Suns by 102 points at home.

As for the Kangaroos, they were impressive for much of their against Geelong game before the Cats overran them in the fourth quarter.

Josh Kelly is the man to watch this week, after news broke that North Melbourne have offered him a nine-year, $9 million deal. Kelly has performed well to start the season, collecting 27 disposals in both games and kicking three goals in the win over the Gold Coast.

Ben Cunnington’s season debut last week saw him collect 28 disposals for the Kangaroos. His form was down last season and having him bounce back this year will be a boost.

Despite their positive record against both the Giants and at Blundstone, it might be a long day for the Kangaroos and their fans, the Giants look too good on paper.

Greater Western Sydney to win by 21 points