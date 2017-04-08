North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

The North Queensland Cowboys play host to a Wests Tigers side playing their first game under new coach Ivan Cleary. Catch all the action on The Roar from 7:30pm (AEST).

It has been a week of controversy for the Tigers, who come into the game following stressful contract negotiations with half Mitchell Moses.

It has served partly as a distraction for the Tigers, who have also had a week under new coach Cleary to get their act together.

Cowboys hooker Jake Granville is out injured, with Ben Hampton replacing him. Granville has been superb early in the season, so his impact will be missed. Lachlan Coote, who is only just back from injury, is also under a cloud, but prodigy Kalyn Ponga is waiting in the wings for another crack in first grade.

Aaron Woods has come under fire in recent times for his ‘soft’ approach to games and needs a big one to lead his side. If he can match it with Jason Taumalolo the Tigers will be a chance.

It may be though that the Cowboys have too many attacking weapons, including arguably the best player in the game, Johnathan Thurston, pulling the strings.

The one player I am looking forward to seeing in this one is Gideon Gela-Mosby, who was electric last week.

Prediction

Despite having some stability with their coaching staff, the Tigers will fall short in this one.

Cowboys by 8.