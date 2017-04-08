North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

The North Queensland Cowboys play host to a Wests Tigers side playing their first game under new coach Ivan Cleary. Catch all the action on The Roar from 7:30pm (AEST).
It has been a week of controversy for the Tigers, who come into the game following stressful contract negotiations with half Mitchell Moses.
It has served partly as a distraction for the Tigers, who have also had a week under new coach Cleary to get their act together.
Cowboys hooker Jake Granville is out injured, with Ben Hampton replacing him. Granville has been superb early in the season, so his impact will be missed. Lachlan Coote, who is only just back from injury, is also under a cloud, but prodigy Kalyn Ponga is waiting in the wings for another crack in first grade.
Aaron Woods has come under fire in recent times for his ‘soft’ approach to games and needs a big one to lead his side. If he can match it with Jason Taumalolo the Tigers will be a chance.
It may be though that the Cowboys have too many attacking weapons, including arguably the best player in the game, Johnathan Thurston, pulling the strings.
The one player I am looking forward to seeing in this one is Gideon Gela-Mosby, who was electric last week.
Prediction
Despite having some stability with their coaching staff, the Tigers will fall short in this one.
Cowboys by 8.
8:22pm
Does anyone else feel uncomfortable with Jason Taylor commentating on this game?
8:19pm
Kyle Feldt should be heading straight back to Q.cup. Absolute rubbish from him in the last couple of weeks and it’s been a diabolical effort from him tonight. Morgan also needs to start taking ownership of the game and not keep shirking the responsibility in attack.
8:12pm
Half Time
Cowboys 6 vs Tigers 20
Ponga tested underneath another bomb and he survives this test in the shadow of half time, Feldt can’t find touch following the penalty and that will do us for the first half as Naiqama throws it out.
8:10pm
’38
Cowboys 6 vs Tigers 20
Fensom has only just come off and he has then just limped off, his night over after just a few minutes!
8:09pm
’35
Cowboys 6 vs Tigers 20
A nice little wrap around play looking for Tedesco, now Nofoaluma has a go short side, but a penalty to the Tigers, they go the quick tap for Chee-Kam. Now a long ball coming back inside and Grant puts it down, a real let off for the Cowboys there.
8:08pm
’35
Cowboys 6 vs Tigers 20
A nice set from the Tigers and now Ponga who is having a mare has dropped it cold 10m from his line.
8:10pm
Jeez i know cowboys are good. but one more try here and itl be hard to get back.
8:06pm
’33
Cowboys 6 vs Tigers 20
Moses converts and the Tigers are in control here.
8:05pm
’31
Cowboys 6 vs Tigers 18
A penalty going to the Tigers, it proves costly as McIlwrick out of dummy half gets the Tiger’s fourth try under the posts! A nice little dummy and then shimmies over the line, Ponga was absolutely sold cold there.
8:06pm
Come on half time. Tigers need the break.
8:03pm
’30
Cowboys 6 vs Tigers 14
Thurston puts a kick in behind the Tigers’ line, Gela-Mosby flashes into frame and puts the pressure on Tedesco who does so well to usher it into touch, a seven tackle set for the Tigers and on the third tackle they are inside the 40.
8:02pm
Lot of forward passes being let go?