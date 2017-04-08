NRL Round 6 predictions part 2: Cowboys to tame Tigers, Eels to beat Foran’s Warriors

A trip to North Queensland might be a good opportunity for new coach Ivan Cleary to bond with his new group, but the Tigers should be handsomely beaten by the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Gold Coast Titans versus Canberra Raiders

Saturday, 8 April

Kick-off: 5:30pm at Cbus Super Stadium

The Titans were gallant last weekend in New Zealand where they raced to a 22-12 halftime lead, but failed to trouble the scorers in the second half as their injury crisis mounted. Makeshift fullback Tyrone Roberts suffered a knee injury and has been named as 19th man this weekend but is highly unlikely to play.

This shifts his cousin Tyrone Roberts Davis to fullback. The Titans welcome back Anthony Don and Konrad Hurrell to their backline for this weekend’s game against the Raiders. Elliott Whitehead bumps Clay Priest back to the bench for the visitors who have an otherwise unchanged side.

The Raiders played well in their first half against the Eels but dropped off over a 20-minute period in the second half which allowed the Eels to draw themselves back into the game. They will be looking for a more focused performance this weekend.

The Titans have played in a few close losses this season and seem to have no trouble putting points on the board. They do struggle to defend though and against a potent points scoring team like the Raiders that could be a problem.

Another problem for the Titans will be the Raiders size in the middle. This will be a high scoring match, with the Raiders prevailing. Prediction: Canberra by 12.

North Queensland Cowboys versus Wests Tigers

Saturday, 8 April

Kick-off: 7:30pm at 1300 SMILES Stadium

Another week, another Tigers drama. This week the club got off to a good start with the appointment of new coach Ivan Cleary. Less than 24 hours later, Mitchell Moses wanted a release to Parramatta immediately and further along in the week James Tedesco was heavily rumoured to have already signed with the Roosters.

The Tigers are a rabble and the trip to North Queensland might do them some good.

The Cowboys did enough against the Rabbitohs last weekend. They were never in doubt of losing but didn’t blow the Bunnies off the park either. The Tigers were slow and lethargic against the Dragons. Their defensive line speed was incredibly poor and they were soundly beaten on the edges. They will need to sharpen up this weekend to stand any chance.

Cowboys hooker Jake Granville is out with a broken leg, promoting Ben Hampton to the starting role. Kalyn Ponga comes onto the bench and should feature. The Cowboys are otherwise unchanged. The Tigers are also unchanged, with Jacob Liddle coming onto the bench for Matt Ballin.

Luke Brooks remains out. There would need to be a total collapse from the Cowboys for them to lose this match. The Tigers are totally outmatched in all areas of the park and on exposed form, one could not pick Wests Tigers to even get within two tries. If the Cowboys want to show up and win by 30 or 40 they very well could. Prediction: Cowboys by 20.

New Zealand Warriors versus Parramatta Eels

Sunday, 9 April

Kick-off: 2:00pm at Mt Smart Stadium

A win was just what might kick start the Warriors campaign this season as they face another winnable game against the Parramatta Eels, who have lost three in a row. The Warriors have promoted Charlie Gubb to the starting front row with James Gavet dropping to the bench.

For Parramatta, Tepai Moeroa returns from suspension and starts, with Beau Scott starting for Nathan Brown.

Parramatta were outclassed last weekend and I didn’t expect them to beat Canberra. If the Eels want to make finals this year, this is the sort of game they will have earmarked to win.

The Warriors, despite their win last weekend were against patchy. They let in numerous easy tries in the first half last weekend and won’t be able to do that against most teams in the competitions.

Parramatta will be the more desperate of the two sides for a win. The Eels easily handled the Warriors in the final round last season. I think this match will be much closer than the 40-18 score-line that afternoon, but the end result will be the same.

The Eels in a minor upset off the back of Corey Norman’s superiority to Shaun Johnson on the day. Prediction: Parramatta by 4.

Melbourne Storm versus Cronulla Sharks

Sunday, 9 April

Kick-off: 4:00pm at AAMI Park

The grand final rematch is a little later than we are accustomed to seeing this season in Round 6 but regardless there will still be a lot of feeling in this clash.

The Melbourne Storm were simply outstanding in defence last weekend, withstanding wave after wave of Penrith’s attack. The Storm capitalised when they had the ball and the 28-6 score in the end flattered the home side considering the weight of possession the Panthers had.

The Sharks last weekend were error riddled and fortunate to sneak away with a one-point victory after a very lazy performance against the Knights.

Neither side are expected to make changes to their line-ups for this clash. The Storm will have a point to prove to Cronulla after what happened last November in Sydney. The Sharks are not playing at the same level as the Storm and have never won at AAMI Park.

In a game which could very well go either way if both sides play to their potential, I am leaning towards Melbourne for the fact that they are at home and will want to exact a little revenge on the men from the Shire. Prediction: Melbourne by 8.