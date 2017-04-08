Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar: A League live scores, blog

Perth Glory will be looking to seal their place in the finals when they host the third-placed Brisbane Roar at nib Stadium on Saturday night. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 10pm (AEST).

The Glory are slumped from third to the edge of the top six in the last month with just two points from their last four games including big losses to the top two teams.

They would have been encouraged from their performance last week in their 1-1 draw away to Adelaide United. Diego Castro was the hero earning a crucial penalty and score their only goal. It was a game that saw both teams create ample opportunities.

The Roar, on the other hand, have been on fire with three wins from their last four games including a thumping 5-1 win last week over Central Coast Mariners. They scored all five goals in the final half-hour of the match including an eight-minute hattrick from red-hot striker Jamie McLaren.

It has followed a recent trend for Roar. In their last four games they have kicked ten goals, all of them in the second half.

Prediction

Glory welcome back Rostyn Griffiths and Rhys Williams to the side. Castro will need plenty of support from striking duo Adam Taggart and Andy Keogh, neither of whom have scored in the last three games.

Roar have decided to rest Thomas Broich who will be missed. He was man of the match last time these two teams clashed in February in what was a pulsating match in hot conditions.

McLaren will cause Glory defenders plenty of headaches.

These two teams always put on a high-scoring show when they clash and Saturday night should see more of the same.

Perth 2-1

