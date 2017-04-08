Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

It’s a Showdown for the ages, as the deeply impressive Port Adelaide host premiership contenders Adelaide at Adelaide Oval. Join us on The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:40pm AEST.
If there was ever a game of footy that you simply couldn’t miss, this is it. First versus second. South Aussie rivals. A full Adelaide Oval on a Saturday night. This has all the hallmarks of being an all time classic.
Both teams have started their 2017 campaigns brilliantly, with Adelaide unexpectedly prevailing over “already-a-premiership-lock” GWS in Round 1 before defeating Hawthorn last weekend.
Port Adelaide, though, has arguably been the more surprising team, scoring a surprise 28-point victory over Sydney before demolishing a depressingly awful Fremantle outfit last weekend.
Tonight’s game is undoubtedly bound to be an intense, likely very high-scoring affair; in fact, both teams are in the top three for scores and are the top two outfits for inside 50s this year.
Both teams have got forward lines that are definitely in form: Port’s Charlie Dixon booted 4 goals, well aided by Robbie Grey’s 6 majors – albeit, these hauls came against the Dockers, who aren’t necessarily the best impressionists of the intensity that Adelaide’s bound to bring.
Adelaide, naturally, has been well served by Eddie Betts, who’s booted seven goals in the two games. Betts knows how to feast on Port, kicking 24 goals during the six games he’s played against them while based at West Lakes. He’ll be well assisted by youngster Mitch McGovern, Tom Lynch and skipper Taylor Walker – a formidable forward line.
Port, too, will be hoping Charlie Dixon and Aaron Young will be able to make it a contest, with the club no doubt also hoping for another big game from star draftee Sam Powell-Pepper, who has just about exceeded most expectations by performing brilliantly in his first two games at the top level, while they’ll also want big, impactful games from their stars including Robbie Gray and Chad Wingard.
Given their stellar form and almost non-existent injury sheets, both teams go in with just one change apiece. Adelaide’s is a relatively big one, with forward Josh Jenkins out after his hospital stay last weekend. He’s been replaced in the line-up by defender Jake Lever.
Port, on the other hand, have frustratingly lost defender Jack Hombsch to injury but have regained Hamish Hartlett, who will bolster their midfield.
While Port do have the edge on overall Showdown victories (21 to 20), it’s the Crows who have conquered their rivals in four out of their last 5 meetings. Win tonight, and the ledger will somewhat fittingly become all square on the 20th anniversary of the Showdown.
Prediction
It’s important to note that the teams’ four combined victories so far might not mean a thing, as Showdowns rarely follow any form of convention, and it’s likely that tonight’s game will be just as unpredictable.
Adelaide, for me, appear to just have the edge, and should narrowly get the win. But, all the same, I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Port make it three and zip. We’re in for one hell of a night.
Adelaide by 4 points.
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS
Crows with the opening few touches of this second quarter, but a good tackle from a Port player stops their first forward entry, and there’s an immediate free to Powell-Pepper.
And, just because the footy gods adore confusing me as I type, there’s now a 50 metre free to the Crows.
Hard quarter to get a read on, honestly. Port looked excellent early, getting the first three goals, but Adelaide – thanks to two goals from Betts – are only 9 points down at the first break. They’re pretty evenly matched in most of the major stats – Crows are narrowly leading the disposal count, but Port have got more inside 50s.
Hartlett, Polec and Wines the main ball winners for the hosts, whilst Powell-Pepper has 4. Crows are being well served by Crouch and Douglas (10 touches apiece), whilst Sloane has 7.
Port won’t want to keep up their (admittedly pretty minor) bout of inaccuracy late that quarter.
Still very much anyones game.
Pretty loose umpiring thus far. I reckon both sides have gotten away with a little bit.
QUARTER TIME
The quarter ends with the Crows defence comfortably clearing a spirited Port forward entry.
Port lead by 9.
Port: 4.6 (30)
Adelaide 3.3 (21)
BEHIND PORT ADELAIDE
Polec misses as well.
Port wouldn’t want this mini inaccuracy streak to continue.
They lead by 9.
Port: 4.6 (30)
Adelaide 3.3 (21)
BEHIND PORT ADELAIDE
Ryder’s kick for goal misses.
Port: 4.5 (29)
Adelaide 3.3 (21)
GOAL ADELAIDE
EDDIE! Marks just outside the box and, predictably, slots the goal. That one was never in doubt.
That’s his second for the evening. How many could he get?
Port: 4.3 (28)
Adelaide 3.3 (21)
BEHIND ADELAIDE
Douglas sends a opportunistic kick towards goal, but it’s too the left.
Port lead by 13.
Port: 4.3 (28)
Adelaide 2.3 (15)
Been a pretty good game so far.
Duuuuuude, I’m so annoyed I’m missing Freo tonight!
If there was ever a game worth missing a Freo game for, though, this is the one.
GOAL PORT ADELAIDE
Port Adelaide hit back almost immediately, with Charlie Dixon taking a lovely mark before sending through his first major of the evening.
He’s certainly one player that Port would want to be in form tonight.
Port extend their lead to 14.
Port: 4.3 (28)
Adelaide 2.2 (14)
GOAL ADELAIDE
The ball is flicked around a bit inside the Crows 50, but it’s Lycnh who manages to crumb the ball and send the ball staright through the middle
Port still lead, but their margin is now 8 points.
Port: 3.3 (22)
Adelaide 2.2 (14)